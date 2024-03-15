AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Louis Lynagh
Italy's Louis Lynagh (R) in action on his Test debut against Scotland. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • rugby union

Debutant scorer Lynagh retains place for Wales Test

AAP March 15, 2024

Louis Lynagh, son of Australian legend Michael, has retained his place in Italy’s Six Nations squad after marking his debut with a try last weekend.

Lynagh scored in the 31-29 win over Scotland and the wing will now face Wales in their final Six Nations Championship clash in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Italians have made three changes to their side as Lorenzo Pani comes in to replace the injured Ange Capuozzo at fullback.

The lively Capuozzo fractured a finger against the Scots and has been ruled out, having been a key figure for the side when they defeated Wales 22-21 in their last visit to the Principality Stadium in 2022.

Other changes see Stephen Varney start at scrumhalf ahead of Martin Page-Relo, who drops to the bench, and Lorenzo Cannone comes in at number eight in place of Ross Vintcent, who is also among the replacements.

Paolo Garbisi keeps his place at flyhalf, while  Lynagh and and the Melbourne-born Monty Ioane remain on the wings. The centre pairing is made up of Tommaso Menoncello and Ignacio Brex.

Cannone is joined in the back three by captain Michele Lamaro and Sebastian Negri, while brother Niccolo Cannone and Federico Ruzza make up the second row.

Hooker Giacomo Nicotera will have props Danilo Fischetti and Simone Ferrari either side of him.

Italy can complete a best ever Six Nations campaign with victory against the Welsh, who have lost all four of their matches so far this season.

Following a 13-13 draw against France in which Garbisi missed a kick for victory with the final play of the game, adding another win to their Scotland success would be an improvement on all previous years.

Italy could finish as high as third in the table with a bonus point victory but would need Scotland and France to lose their final matches to Ireland and England respectively.

