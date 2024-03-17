Jakara Anthony completes glorious season with 14th win

Jakara Anthony has completed one of the great seasons in any winter sport in fittingly brilliant style, the Australian freestyle skier sealing an incredible 14th World Cup moguls win of 2023/24.

In the season-concluding dual moguls event at the Italian resort of Chiesa in Valmalenco, the 25-year-old defeated her biggest American rival Jaelin Kauf once more in the Big Final to finish her season with 14 victories from 16 moguls events – seven wins in each of the dual and singles formats.

Season finale fireworks! Jakara Anthony clinches her 14th win for a moguls hat-trick: dual moguls globe, overall moguls globe, plus her single moguls globe from Almaty Kudos to Jaelin Kauf for a stellar season, securing runner-up in all three moguls rankings.#moguls pic.twitter.com/P2wkIXyaaI — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 16, 2024

Kauf actually beat Anthony to the finish by one-hundredth of a second but, once again, the Australia scored heavily with her turns and aerial manoeuvres to grab the triumph 20 points to 15. It was her fifth consecutive final win over the luckless American.

It meant that she has successfully defended her overall moguls title with a massive total of 1,480 points, 416 clear of the unfortunate Kauf, who at least did win one of the two titles that Anthony missed out early in the season in Sweden.

The Olympic champion from Barwon Heads in Victoria also took both individual crystal globes in the singles and dual moguls with record scores, while Kauf finished runner-up behind Anthony in all three categories.

In the equivalent men’s event, Canadian great Mikael Kingsbury landed his 90th World Cup win, recording his 10th win of the season to sweep the dual and overall moguls titles, and landing his 25th and 26th crystal globes.

JAKARA ANTHONY’S 14-WIN WORLD CUP RECORD IN 2023/24

Ruka, Finland – Moguls 1st (84.18)

Idre Fjall, Sweden – Moguls 1st (79.74), Dual Moguls 3rd (lost to Jaelin Kauf (US) in semi-final)

Alpe d’Huez, France – Moguls 1st (79.98), Dual Moguls 1st (beat Olivia Giaccio (US) in final)

Bakuriani, Georgia – Moguls 1st (79.08), Dual Moguls 1st (beat Maria Schwinghammer (Can) in final)

Val St. Come, Canada – Moguls 1st (82.01), Dual Moguls 1st (beat Kauf in final)

Waterville, USA – Moguls 1st (81.22), Dual Moguls 1st (beat Kauf in final)

Deer Valley, USA – Moguls 13th (44.73), Dual Moguls 1st (beat Kauf in final)

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Moguls 1st (82.74), Dual Moguls 1st (beat Kauf in final)

Chiesa in Valmalenco – Dual Moguls 1st (beat Kauf in final)