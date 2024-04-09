AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc has endured another wicketless match in the IPL as his KKR side lost to CSK. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Pressure grows on Starc as $4.43m pacer blanks again

Glenn Moore April 9, 2024

Mitchell Starc’s difficult return to the Indian Premier League has continued with his third wicketless outing in four matches – and this time his Kolkata Knight Riders team lost.

KKR’s first defeat of this IPL campaign was a comprehensive one, beaten by seven wickets by Chennai Super Kings in their MA Chidambaram Stadium fortress with more than two overs to spare.

After Ravindra Jadeja (3-18) squeezed KKR’s batting line-up, restricting them to 9-137, Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 34, Kolkata needed their $4.43m star recruit to bowl them back into the game.

Starc began well enough, conceding four runs as he opened the bowling, but his second over went for 15 with Rachin Ravindra (15 of eight) cracking three fours.

Ruturaj Gaekwad (67 not out off 58 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (25 off 19) then took the home side to 1-97 before Sunil Narine made the breakthrough bowling the New Zealander with a well-disguised off-break.

Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell attempts a sweep in his innings of 25 for Chennai SK against Kolkata KR in the IPL.

With the door ajar Iyer brought back Starc hoping the left-armer would blast his way through it and conjure up a comeback victory.

However, both Gaekwad and impact substitute Shivam Dube (28 off 18) hit fours as Starc went for ten. That left 29 needed from 36 balls and the match as good as done.

Starc finished with 0-29 off his three overs. He has now conceded 154 runs in 16 overs, a strike rate of nearly ten-an-over, for two wickets. Those were David Warner and Mitch Marsh, so maybe he just needs to bowl at Australians more often.

KKR’s next opponents, Lucknow Super Giants on 14 April, have Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Turner in their ranks, but Stoinis bats in the middle order and Turner is yet to play. Quinton de Kock and fellow opener KL Rahul are the men Iyer wants Starc to be knocking over.

Both batters will be well aware that they do not write off a bowler of Starc’s enduring class, but the pressure will be on the big Australian, the most expensive player in the competition’s history, to deliver.

However, even if he does not, KKR will keep the faith. There remain nearly seven weeks of the IPL to go and Starc has a habit of turning it on when it matters.

with

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.