AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Dom Young (right) is sent off for Sydney Roosters.
Dom Young (right) was sent off for a high shot that floored Bulldogs fullback Blake Taaffe. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Roosters’ Young facing ban, binned Radley not charged

Scott Bailey April 6, 2024

Sydney Roosters flyer Dom Young is set to be sidelined for at least two games after the NRL charged him over his high shot on Canterbury’s Blake Taaffe.

Sent off for the hit in the first half of the Roosters’ 30-26 loss to the Bulldogs on Friday night, Young suffered further bad news on Saturday when handed a grade-three charge by the match review committee.

The winger will miss two games if he pleads guilty, and would risk a third match on the sideline if he contests the charge and loses.

Dominic Young
 Dominic Young was surrounded by players after his shot on Blake Taaffe. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS 

The ban would mean Young misses a first clash with his former club Newcastle on Thursday night, as well as the blockbuster against Melbourne the following week.

The Roosters are already without captain and fullback James Tedesco and halfback Sam Walker for the Knights clash, after both suffered concussions against Canterbury.

While Young’s charge comes as bad news for the Roosters, it will be the NRL’s decision not to sanction lock Victor Radley that may frustrate them more.

Radley was sin-binned for a hip-drop tackle on Stephen Crichton when the surging Roosters were down 30-20 with eight minutes left in the match.

Replays showed it did not meet the usual indicators of a hip-drop tackle, and AAP understands the match review committee deemed it accidental and not careless.

Connor Watson’s involvement was also considered, given he played a significant part in how the tackle ended.

Victor Radley
 Victor Radley was not charged by the match review committee. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS 

The Roosters did continue their comeback with Radley off the field, getting back to 30-26, but eventually fell short with only 11 men left on the ground.

Afterwards, Roosters coach Trent Robinson hit out at the decision by the bunker to sin-bin Radley.

The (Radley) one was ridiculous,” Robinson said. 

“Connor is the one that tackles (Crichton) from behind and twists his ankle, and then (Radley) falls on that ankle. 

“How they got there, to that decision, that’s incredible. That was below par.”

It marks the second week in a row the Roosters have had a crucial call go against them. 

Last week the NRL admitted they were wrong to deny a Joey Manu try against Penrith through an incorrect obstruction decision.

The Radley no-charge is also the latest in a line of incidents where the bunker and match review committee have disagreed on hip-drop tackles.

Canterbury second-rower Jacob Preston was sin-binned on Good Friday last year against South Sydney, allowing the Rabbitohs to run away with the game.

The Bulldogs were then incensed when Preston avoided charge the next day, with the NRL conceding it was an error to sin-bin him.

Weeks later, Payne Haas was cleared of a hip drop by the bunker in a match for Brisbane last April, before then being charged by the match review committee the following day.

And Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan was sin-binned against Melbourne last May for a hip-drop, before also being cleared of wrongdoing by the NRL.

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo admitted on Friday night he thought the decision to sin-bin Radley was “harsh”.

“Accidents happen. And we’ve been on the other end of them a few times,” Ciraldo said. 

“So I’ve got sympathy for a bloke who gets sent to the sin bin for hip drops.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.