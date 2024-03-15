AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Laurie Fisher
The distinctive figure of Laurie Fisher is back in the Wallabies' camp as coaching assistant. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Schmidt brings Laurie Fisher back into Wallabies’ camp

Ian Chadband March 15, 2024

Wallabies’ coach Joe Schmidt has made the first key appointment in his support team, offering another chance to Laurie Fisher, one of the men ditched in the calamitous Eddie Jones era. 

The 65-year-old Fisher has been brought back on board as one of New Zealander Schmidt’s assistants, bringing with him two decades of professional coaching experience and an unmistakably distinctive white-bearded presence .

It will be Fisher’s second stint with the national side, having previously been an assistant to Dave Rennie but then sacked when Jones came on board for his disruptive and unsuccessful reign.

Laurie Fisher
 Fisher once coached against Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt in Ireland. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

The Canberran, known in the sport as “Lord”, is a former Australia U21s head coach, having also spent time in different coaching capacities with the ACT Brumbies, Irish province Munster and English club Gloucester in England.

Fisher, who spent 18 years in total with the Brumbies, will join up with the Wallabies in April. 

He’s known Schmidt for a long time, with the pair having coached against each other in provincial rugby when they were in Ireland a decade ago.

“It’s a genuine privilege to get another opportunity to work with the Wallabies,” said Fisher.

“I’m really excited to work alongside Joe and the team he puts together, which I know will be of the highest quality.

“There’s no doubt there’s a lot to do and I’m looking forward to doing my bit to contribute to the growth of the team and resurgence of Australian Rugby.”

Schmidt has also linked up with former Ireland and Melbourne Rebels analyst Eoin Toolan, who will join the Australia camp as head of analysis and skills coach. 

“Laurie brings a wealth of experience to the role and is highly respected around the rugby world,” said Schmidt, 58.

“Having worked with Eoin in Ireland, I know he will bring a strong attention to detail and be a very positive addition to the staff and wider team.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.