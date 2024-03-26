AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tyler Wright.
Tyler Wright (pic) has won the Bells Beach women's title by beating fellow Aussie Molly Picklum. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • surfing

Surfers gear up to rule the waves at Bells Beach

AAP March 26, 2024

Multiple world champion Kelly Slater and up to 16 Australians are set to take to the waves at Bells Beach as the Rip Curl Pro gets under way. 

Competition has been called on at the celebrated Victorian break, with clean surf in the four-to-six foot range greeting competitors on Tuesday morning. 

Heat three of the men’s competition will pit 11-time world champion Slater – possibly surfing for the last time at Bells – against Seth Moniz and double world-title holder John John Florence, both representing Hawaii. 

Australia’s defending champion Ethan Ewing goes against fellow countryman George Pittar and South Africa’s Matthew McGillivray in heat five. 

Leading the women’s overall rankings this season, Molly Picklum faces a tough all-Australian opening heat on Tuesday also featuring Isabella Nichols and Ellie Harrison. 

Last year’s winner Tyler Wright goes in the final heat of the women’s opening round, where she will take on Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb and fellow Australian Sally Fitzgibbons. 

