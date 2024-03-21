AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Connolly
Cooper Connolly has been handed a first-class debut in the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

WA hand Cooper Connolly Sheffield Shield debut in final

Justin Chadwick March 21, 2024

Western Australia have sprung a selection shock for the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania at the WACA Ground, handing Cooper Connolly his first-class debut.

Tasmania won the toss and elected to bowl on a green-tinged wicket.

WA’s bid to win a three-peat of Shield titles was dealt a huge blow on Sunday when star opener Cameron Bancroft crashed his bike.

Bancroft spent a night in hospital and was ruled out of the final with concussion.

WA have selected veteran D’Arcy Short to open alongside captain Sam Whiteman.

But the biggest surprise was the selection of Connolly.

The 20-year-old spin-bowling allrounder became a cult hero a year ago when he led the Perth Scorchers to victory in the BBL final against Brisbane.

Connolly was set to play in the first Shield game of the season, but those plans were scuppered when he broke a toe while jumping off a boat.

The rising star has been slated to bat at No.7.

Paceman Liam Haskett was the unlucky player to drop out of the squad.

Tasmania have been boosted by the return of star paceman Riley Meredith.

Kieran Elliott was squeezed out of the XI.

Tasmania are aiming to win their first Shield title since 2012/13.

WA: Sam Whiteman (capt), D’Arcy Short, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly, Joel Paris, Charlie Stobo, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Tasmania: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (capt), Jake Doran, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Riley Meredith.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.