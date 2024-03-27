AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Molly Picklum in action at the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach.
Molly Picklum has yet to find her groove at the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach. Image by HANDOUT/WORLD SURF LEAGUE
  • surfing

World No.1 Picklum keeps hopes alive at Bells Beach

Roger Vaughan March 27, 2024

Molly Picklum has continued her slow start at Bells Beach, Australia’s world No.1 surfer finishing second in an elimination heat.

Wednesday morning’s result means Picklum stays alive in the Rip Curl Pro.

Sophie McCulloch won the all-Australian heat that kicked off day two of competition.

After Tuesday’s monster opening day, which featured 22 heats and more than 11 hours of surfing, the event has moved from the Bells bowl to the nearby Winkipop break.

Among the highlights of day one, local wildcard and high school student Ellie Harrison stunned the sport when she won her debut championship tour heat and Picklum finished third.

That meant Picklum, last year’s Bells Beach runner-up and top of the World Surf League’s rankings in 2024, was sent into the elimination heats.

McCulloch scored 13.17 for Wednesday’s opening heat and Picklum posted 11.50 in the three-to-four-foot conditions, with India Robinson’s 4.67 meaning she is eliminated.

American Caitlin Simmers won the other elimination heat, with Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb also progressing to the round of 16.

The men’s round of 32 got under way with world No.4 Jack Robinson taking on fellow Australian Morgan Cibilic.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.