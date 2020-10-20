FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Video shows huge Madrid protest – but it’s not over COVID-19

By AAP FactCheck

October 20, 2020

2020-10-20 16:16:46

The Statement

A video widely shared on social media purportedly shows Spaniards demonstrating against the country’s health system and the “new world order” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facebook post from August 19 was shared to an Australian Facebook group on October 18 with the caption, “Why can’t we do this? TOO MUCH MCDONALDS HEY?”

The 28-second video pans across tens of thousands of people waving Spanish flags in a plaza and surrounding streets as the country’s national anthem plays in the background.

The original post’s caption, written in Italian, translates to: “SPAIN MADRID. MANIFESTATION (demonstration) AGAINST (the) HEALTH SYSTEM AND NEW WORLD ORDER.”

At the time of writing, the original post has been shared more than 14,000 times and attracted more than 1800 reactions.

A Facebook post
 A video on Facebook purportedly shows Spaniards demonstrating against the country’s health regime. 

The Analysis

Spain is in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19 cases with restrictions across the country. However, the video claimed to show protests against Spain’s health system and the “new world order” is more than 18 months old and relates to the government’s plan to meet with Catalan separatists.

Spain was one of the countries hit hardest during the first wave of COVID-19 cases. While it had started to regain control of the spread, the country is now experiencing a second wave of infections. A state of emergency was declared in Madrid on October 9 and a partial lockdown imposed.

The video was posted in August alongside the claim it showed protests against the “health system” as COVID-19 cases rose and the government introduced fresh restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

However, AAP FactCheck traced the video back to a tweet of a protest in Madrid on February 10, 2019. The footage was taken overlooking the Plaza de Colón in Madrid.

Thousands took to the streets on that date to demand Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez call a snap general election after he proposed discussions with Catalan separatists to try and ease tensions.

The protests were led by right-leaning political parties in support of Spanish unity after they deemed the talks to be “a betrayal and a surrender to pressure from Catalan separatists”, according to a New York Times article.

Catalonia, one of Spain’s autonomous regions, has been home to a strong independence movement for decades.

Catalan governments have held two referendums on succession, in contravention of the Spanish constitution, the second of which was held in 2017 and led to a declaration of independence.

Several independence leaders were jailed in October 2019 for their roles in the failed succession bid, while others fled into exile.

The video included in the Facebook post was previously verified by Spanish fact-checkers Newtral and Italy’s Facta, both of which confirmed it showed protests on February 10, 2019, against the Spanish national government’s proposed dealings with Catalan separatists.

Another video of the 2019 protest from a different angle at the same location can be seen here.

Thousands protest in Madrid
 Thousands protest against Spanish government and Catalan pro-independence talks on February 10, 2019. 

The Verdict

The video in the Facebook post shows thousands protesting talks between the Spanish government and Catalan independence leaders at the Plaza de Colón in Madrid on February 10, 2019. It has nothing to do with Spain’s health system or the “new world order” and was not filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

False – Content that has no basis in fact.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Video shows huge Madrid protest - but it's not over COVID-19

A widely shared post claims demonstrators were rallying against the health system and "new world order".

FactCheck Social Media

Is Daniel Andrews really a multimillionaire?

A purported online listing puts the Victorian premier's net worth at a lofty $91 million.

FactCheck Social Media

The US isn't headed for fewer deaths in 2020 with COVID-19

A widely shared post claims the death rate in the United States is on track to be lower than in the previous two years.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 disease comparison masks vital differences

A viral post questions the logic of wearing a face mask to prevent COVID-19 by comparing the virus to TB and influenza.

FactCheck Social Media

Is there more chance of an asteroid hitting Earth than dying from COVID-19?

A meme suggests an object due to approach the planet in November is a bigger risk than the virus.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Evidence on NZ's carbon emissions far from clear

Have New Zealand's carbon emissions increased over the past three years under the Labour-led government?

FactCheck News Media

Is Australia 'outplaying' NZ on debt and unemployment?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was recently quizzed on how New Zealand's COVID-19 budget response compared to Australia's.

FactCheck News Media

Does NZ spend less on pensions than most wealthy countries?

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand's superannuation system is among the world's most affordable.

FactCheck News Media

Did Labour turn a big surplus into deficit before COVID-19 struck NZ?

ACT leader David Seymour has questioned whether the Labour-led government is capable of managing New Zealand's mounting debt.

FactCheck News Media

Has NZ spent more on Corrections in two years than on all Treaty of Waitangi settlements?

Maori Party co-leader John Tamihere claims high levels of Maori imprisonment is costing the NZ government dearly.

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.