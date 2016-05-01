Trusted. Accurate. Reliable.
Van Poppel wins Tour prologue time trial
Dutch sprinter Danny van Poppel has won the prologue time trial on day one of the Herald Sun Tour.
Alleged Indon people smuggler in court
Described as a “key player” in Indonesia’s people smuggling network, a man has faced court over 2015’s cash for boat turn-back scandal.
Turnbull donated $1.75m to Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he contributed $1.75 million to the Liberal Party’s federal election campaign.
Economy already WA election central issue
WA’s premier expects a close state election result, while the opposition leader has urged voters worried about debt to oust those who blew the boom.