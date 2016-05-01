Trusted. Accurate. Reliable.
Egypt, Ghana reach AFCON semis
Egypt and Ghana have joined Cameroon and Burkina Faso in the semis of the Africa Cup of Nations after posting narrow wins over Morocco and Congo respectively.
Another injury for Eddie Jones’ England
Eddie Jones’ England rugby side have been dealt another injury blow with winger Anthony Watson to miss the start of the Six Nations.
Shot Sydney man takes himself to hospital
Police are investigating after a man showed up at a Sydney hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and body.
NBA seeks advice on Trump immigration ban
Sudanese-born Australian NBA player Thon Maker may be affected by Donald Trump’s immigration ban.