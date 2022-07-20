Hangzhou Asian Games venues open as new fitness spaces for all citizens

HANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn: Two more Asian Games venues in Hangzhou were recently opened to the public, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium and Tennis Center, as one of the important social-benefiting policies after the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Up to now, more than half of the 56 competition venues and 31 training venues of the Hangzhou Asian Games have opened their doors to the public one after another, and some venues are bustling during prime time.

At the end of June, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center gymnasium, swimming pool, comprehensive training hall, Binjiang Stadium, Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center, and other Asian Games venues have been opened to the public in an orderly manner. Now, these high-standard Asian Games venues are gradually becoming the new hot spots, creating a fitness trend across the province.

Since the opening of the training ground of the Huanglong Sports Center, one of the renovated venues for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Mr. Zhou, who lives nearby, starts to jog regularly. He said, “The stadium is very new, and the feeling of running is very good. Compared with before the renovation, the atmosphere of sports is stronger, and the experience is also very good.”

In the recently opened Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium and some fitness venues in the Tennis Center, people come to exercise every morning and evening. “I live near the ‘Little Lotus’, and it feels good to have an international stadium opened near my house. Once I heard that the tennis training ground here is open, I invite my tennis partner to come here immediately.” Mr. Li, a tennis enthusiast, said, although the opened one is not the official venue, the new venue and facilities are still very attractive.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is postponed, but the atmosphere of the Asian Games has not weakened at all, and the people’s desire for sports and fitness will not be “postponed”. As these social-benefiting policies are carried out in the future, more and more people will be starting to enjoy sports as a way of life.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn