AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

XPON ACHIEVES CERTIFICATION AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK IN 2022

PRNewswire July 20, 2022

NEWSTEAD, Australia, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX: XPN) (XPON or the Company), a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses, has achieved Great Places to Work Certification™ for its main operating countries of Australia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

Highlights

  • XPON scored highly in community, engagement and leadership behaviour
  • This is the first time XPON has participated in the survey, receiving an 89% response rate
  • 97% of employees agree XPON is a great workplace
  • The certification program was developed by data scientists, backed by a rigorous methodology and recognised in over 60 countries, making it one of the world’s leading benchmarks of employee-validated company culture

Incorporated in 2019 and joining the ASX only late in 2021, XPON has grown rapidly while managing to build and maintain a highly engaged workforce. Employees gave particularly high marks for trust in its leadership and for a culture of high integrity, despite having its people distributed across multiple regions of the world throughout the pandemic, giving further validation to the company’s strategy to build a remote-friendly workplace.

XPON cites its core values as one of the reasons the company has been able to achieve the certification. “XPONers share a passion for making experiences better for those around us,” explains Anthea Middleton, Head of People for XPON.  “And the core values that connect us make it easier for us to maintain a highly collaborative and supportive environment, regardless of where our people are working. The certification demonstrates XPON’s commitment and success in supporting our teams every day, anywhere, and at every step.”

About XPON Technologies Group Ltd (xpon.ai)

XPON (ASX: XPN) is a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

We strive to unlock exponential growth for our colleagues, customers, partners, communities, and shareholders. Our people implement a solid cloud foundation that helps our customers better leverage their first party data, and our technology enables our customers to deliver a more valuable, personalised, and secure customer experience.

XPON is a remote-first organisation with more than 116 talented colleagues around the globe. We are united in our purpose and core values – and approach our work knowing that we can realise limitless potential when we are brave enough, lead with curiosity, own it, and grow together.

About Great Place to Work Certification™ (greatplacetowork.com)

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected] or Jennifer Killian, [email protected], +61411597346. 

SOURCE XPON Technologies Group Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.