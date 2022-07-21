AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim, Resolar sign MoU to deepen cooperation in EU market amid REPowerEU plan

PRNewswire July 21, 2022

BEIJING, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Resolar, a Luxembourg-based energy company in early July, with an aim to deepen cooperation in the EU solar market.

Under the MoU, Seraphim will supply up to 1GW of PV modules to Resolar in 2023, which will be used in the latter’s projects to be built in 2023.

The MoU came under the European Union (EU)’s new REPowerEU plan, which was unveiled on March 8 to accelerate clean energy transition.

In the first quarter of this year, the EU imported 16.7 GW of PV modules from China, up 145 percent year on year, according to official data.

“Resolar regards Seraphim as a long-term partner,” said Luis López Martínez, CEO of Resolar, adding that he looks forward to further global collaboration with Seraphim.

Polaris Li, president of Seraphim, said that with the goal of carbon neutrality in place, European countries are pushing forward energy transition, whose urgency has been stressed by new REPowerEU plan.

Li added that Seraphim has always attached great importance to the EU market, hoping to contribute to the global green transition with the company’s advanced PV technology and quality PV products.

Seraphim has long been specialized in research, development, production, innovation and sales of PV products since its foundation in 2011. To date, more than 14GW Seraphim’s products have been installed in over 40 countries worldwide.

Resolar is an investor, developer and also EPC of renewable projects globally. It was created from the collaboration at the international level with more than 21 years’ experience in solar energy.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

