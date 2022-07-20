AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fibocom Launches AI Smart Module SCA825-W, Unleashing the Potential of AIoT with Superior Computing Power

PRNewswire July 20, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announced the launch of AI smart module SCA825-W. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ premium-tier SoC (System-on-Chip) QCS8250, the module is designed to meet the requirements of high-end AIoT scenarios such as HD video conferences, HD livestreaming, cloud gaming, edge computing, robotics, drones, AR/VR and so on.

The combination of AI and IoT has opened up new possibilities for industries requiring automated real-time decision-making and data analysis. The demand for 5G AIoT solutions is expected to skyrocket, according to Counterpoint Research, with shipments of 5G AIoT modules reaching a CAGR of 84% between 2022 and 2030. Fibocom’s AI smart module is bound to play a crucial part in the industry, with the potential to empower a massive range of compute-intensive use cases.

Equipped with the Qualcomm QCS8250 IoT solution, Fibocom’s cutting-edge AI smart module SCA825-W integrates an octa-core Kryo™ 585 CPU, Adreno™ 650 GPU, dedicated NPU 230 (Neural Processing Unit), as well as Hexagon™ DSP for machine learning. The module can deliver a computering power of up to 15 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second), enabling complex AI computing performance with exceptional features.

Featuring a powerful Spectra ™ 480 ISP (image signal processor) Adreno 995 DPU and Adreno 665 VPU, Fibocom SCA825-W supports up to seven concurrent cameras, triple 4K display and video encode at up to 4K resolution at 120 fps, 8K at 30 fps (frames per second), offering superior image capturing, processing and displaying capabilities.

In addition, the module supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.1 as well as 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO multi-antenna technology, which allows various wireless connectivity options for industrial and commercial use cases. It also supports Android 10 operating system and a wide range of interfaces (MIPI-DSI, I2S, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, SPI), enabling much flexibility and ease of integration to meet the application demands of the AIoT industry.

“With AIoT continuously transforming every industry, high-performance AI modules will become an important pillar,” said Eden Chen, General Manager of MC Product Management Dept., Fibocom. “Our newly-launched AI smart module SCA825-W is an exceptional part of the Fibocom smart module family, which will take a big step forward in the AIoT field with technological advancements.”

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.

