Airwallex launches Online Payments App on Shopify

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, announced the launch of its Airwallex Online Payments App on Shopify. The Airwallex Online Payments App is a payment gateway plugin that merchants can integrate on their online store to accept payments from their global customers.

This new app is offered through Airwallex’s payment acceptance solution that covers a wide range of payment methods. These payment methods include Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay bank cards, and 30+ other local payment methods across the Asia-Pacific and Europe, such as GrabPay in Southeast Asia, WeChat Pay in APAC, and Bancontact and Sofort in Europe.

“We are excited that our online payment acceptance solution will now be available on Shopify, helping merchants create a seamless payment journey on their online store,” said Ravi Adusumilli, SVP of Partnerships at Airwallex. “Our app is one of many offerings we have built to help merchants accept cross-border payments. In this case, by using an Airwallex account, merchants can gain secure access to a multitude of payment methods, both globally and locally, in a convenient, fast and affordable way possible.”

In addition to being able to accept payments globally, Airwallex merchants can also receive settlements in 7+ major currencies including USD, thus avoiding unnecessary currency conversions and related fees. Merchants are also able to accept payments directly into their Airwallex multi-currency wallets and pay out with Borderless Cards or Transfers.

To learn more about the Airwallex Online Payments App, please visit www.airwallex.com.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. With one of the world’s most powerful payments and banking infrastructure, our technology empowers businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations, all in one single platform.

Established in 2015 in Melbourne, our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. Today, Airwallex has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Find out more at www.airwallex.com .

