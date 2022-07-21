TrustDecision, new overseas brands officially launched in Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From July 20th to 22nd, Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2022 was held in Singapore. The theme of the conference was “Smarter, Greener, and Together to Build Green Digital Intelligence Finance”, bringing together Global Financial Industry Leaders, Opinion Leaders, Academia Representative, and Innovative Practitioners, etc., conducted in-depth discussions on the development trend of the financial industry. Jackal Ma, the co-founder and partner of Tongdun Technology and Executive Vice Chairman of TrustDecision, will attend the conference and give a speech. TrustDecision, a new global risk decision-making intelligence brand, will be officially debuting at the Huawei Global Intelligent Finance Summit Exhibition, which marks Tongdun Technology has enhanced its international profile again.

According to Jackal Ma, TrustDecision will adhere to the perfect risk decision-making intelligent technology system incubated by Tongdun Technology for many years, deeply focus on the three major business areas: fraud risk, credit risk, and compliance risk, and provide services for digital finance, cross-border e-commerce, payment, aviation, and travel. , media, social media, digital currency.TrustDecision provides risk decision-making services to other global corporate customers which have been effectively reducing corporate risks and improving operational efficiency.

Jackal Ma said that we are keenly aware of the further intensification of global risks. With the formation of a ganged, organized, and systematic international black production chain, global cyber risk attacks have grown rapidly, and enterprises are facing severe challenges, according to statistics, the number of companies that have suffered cyber-attacks has risen from 38% in 2020 to 43% in 2021. In 2021, hacker attacks and various cybercrimes caused more than $6 trillion in losses to the global economy, and it is expected in 2025, such crimes will cost the global economy an estimated $10.5 trillion a year, the size of a third-largest economy after the United States and China.

The new brand TrustDecision will be based on the support of the adaptive artificial intelligence decision-making intelligent platform, give full play to the technical advantages of machine learning/deep learning, terminal security, and threat intelligence analysis, massively distributed computing, and other fields, as well as in cloud-native, multi-cloud architecture and data. The accumulation of privacy compliance and other aspects provides global customers with reliable, professional, and standardized risk decision-making intelligent services.

Looking back at the development of Tongdun Technology’s international business, Jackal Ma said that the launch of the new brand TrustDecision is a “milestone” for Tongdun Technology’s internationalisation strategy. Tongdun Technology started its international business in 2018, and established Tongdun International’s headquarter in Singapore, and then successively established branches in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. With the rapid expansion of international business, Tongdun needs a global “business card” to establish a different brand image.

Up to now, Tongdun International has provided services for more than 300 international customers, and its business has expanded to dozens of countries and regions such as Singapore, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria. Tongdun International has provided risk decision-making services to the digital bank, the largest state-owned bank, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform and leading live broadcast platform, and so on.

While being continuously recognised by international customers, Tongdun International’s leading technical strength has also been unanimously recognised by the industry, which has strengthened confidence in the release of the new TrustDecision brand. As early as 2019, Tongdun International became the first foreign company to get the Innovative Credit Scoring ( ICS) recorded status by Indonesia Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK). In 2021, Tongdun International has also became the first institution recognised by the four major financial regulators and associations in Indonesia which are Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK)., the Indonesian Asosiasi Fintech Pendanaan Bersama Indonesia (AFPI), and the Asosiasi Fintech Indonesia (AFTECH) and the Asosiasi Fintech Syariah Indonesia (AFSI).

The new brand of TrustDecision was officially unveiled overseas, which means that Tongdun Technology’s internationalization strategy is further clear, and it will anchor the global risk decision-making intelligent track and continue to move forward. Jackal Ma said that Tongdun Technology will increase investment in brand building of TrustDecision in the international market and further establish barriers and advantages in this field by building professional technology research and development and talent system, and expand to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and even the global market.

