Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group & Co-Hosted by VBU, V2B Labs, and D.lion on July 11th and 12th in Hanoi, Vietnam.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The first SouthEast Asia edition of the prominent Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group was co-hosted by Vietnam Blockchain Union, V2B Labs, and D.lion on July 11th and 12th, 2022 at the Intercontinental Landmark72 Hanoi, Vietnam.

This edition’s main themes were: Vietnam, Land of Opportunity, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs. The event had a great lineup of speakers including the opening Keynote Address by Nguyen Minh Hong – President, VDCA & Former Deputy Minister of Information & Communications.

The Global Blockchain Congress aims to significantly contribute to the advancement of blockchain technology in the world by providing a unique platform to connect some of the most influential blockchain leaders in Vietnam. And so, the conference agenda focused on anchoring Vietnam’s position as a leading adaptor of crypto and a central hub for global innovation.

The first SouthEast Asia edition Global Blockchain Congress featured more than 60 speakers, 100 investors, 20 sponsors, 20 media partners and more than 300 delegates. There were more than 300 one on one meetings conducted between investors and blockchain startups during the two-day event.

At the end of the two-day congress, took place The Global Blockchain Congress Awards Ceremony. The winners were voted by the investors depending on the likelihood of their project to get funded. The first place was won by PraSaga followed by BKSBackstage and Creo Engine respectively.

Agora Group is very proud to have had Prasaga as the Global Title Sponsor and Cocktail Reception Sponsor, and Fight of The Ages (FOTA) as the Title Sponsor and Gala Dinner Sponsor.

Also a special mention to:

Gold Sponsors: ARS Corps, Creo Engine, Rooster Wars, Open Food Chain

Silver Sponsor: Angrymals, Bitsliced, Sazmining, Seoul Stars, Payfoot

Bronze Sponsors: CrypCade, Silverlight, MetaDOS, SofiNFT, TaroVerse

The event was a closed door, exclusive congress that was attended by invitation only. Agora hosted more than 100 investors and 20 Sponsors (Metaverse, Gaming, DeFi and NFTs projects looking to raise funds).

The ﬁrst Global Blockchain Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam was powered by the previous 9 editions in Dubai, UAE with tremendous successes in total of more than 1000 investors and 200 blockchain startups and were able to raising Millions in funds for our participating startups. Agora Group is very excited to announce that the 10th edition of the Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai will be taking place on November 23rd & 24th. Stay tuned.

“Our experience with Agora was exceptional. Every promise exceeded, every opportunity to engage with the right funds exploited. But the real key was that it was all so well curated. Having done so many of these events I have never had such a high hit rate! Of the 22 funds we spoke to we had 20 with a strong fit. The dinner was a hit and the time we enjoyed in the Cleopatra Suite will create lifelong relationships.” Jay Moore, Prasaga – Co-Founder & Chief Collaboration O­fficer

