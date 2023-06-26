AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

27 to 29 June, Paris – World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges

PRNewswire June 26, 2023

Co-hosts:
International Human Frontier Science Program Organization & French Ministry of Higher Education and Research

Under the High Patronage
of Mr Emmanuel MACRON
President of the French Republic

Live-stream begins 13h15 (CEST) 27 June 2023
https://youtube.com/live/tRqXQSNh-YY?feature=share
Program: https://www.hfsp.org/paris-summit-program

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Fundamental Life Science Meets Climate, Environment, and Sustainability,” invites world leaders and scientists to forge new partnerships and propose systems-level approaches to solve global challenges. The events contribute toward the U.N. International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

HFSP logo

High-Level Summit, 27 June, at French Academy of Sciences:

  • Science policy implications of using basic science to forge transformation towards sustainability
  • Connect scientific communities to advance the Sustainable Development Goals
  • New science funding initiatives to advance next-generation science

International Scientific Symposium, 28 & 29 June, at Auditorium André and Liliane Bettencourt:

  • Climate change and health
  • Ocean biodiversity and endangered resources
  • Food security in a changing world
  • Individuals, institutions, and societies in transformation
  • System-level science can change how we solve global challenges

Press Contact:
English speakers: Rachael Bishop, [email protected], +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21.
French speakers: Hélène Boulanger, [email protected], +33 (0) 66 88 79 31 67. 

To attend in-person, register with press contacts.

See the HFSPO website for updates. Watch a video on the events. Partners: the French National Research Agency, the French Academy of Sciences, National Center for Scientific Research, the Institut Pasteur, the International Science Council, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, and UNESCO.

The Human Frontier Science Program was established in 1989 to advance international research and training at the frontier of life sciences. Its objectives are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, as well as the European Commission. With its collaborative research grants and postdoctoral fellowships, the program has awarded more than 4,500 fellowships involving more than 7,500 scientists from around the world. Since the start of the program, 28 HFSP laureates have received the Nobel Prize.

International Human Frontier Science Program, 12 Quai Saint-Jean, Strasbourg, France
www.hfsp.org | Phone : +33-(0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page
#LifeScience4Sustainability
#LS4S

 

SOURCE Human Frontier Science Program

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.