Cambodia Fintech Delegation, Led by the National Bank of Cambodia, Showcases Bakong at the Inclusive Fintech Forum in Kigali, Rwanda

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A prestigious delegation of Cambodia’s fintech leaders, led by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), recently made a resounding impact at the Inclusive Fintech Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda from June 20 to 22, 2023. The delegation was co-organized by the Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT) and the Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC). The delegation seized the opportunity to showcase Bakong, Cambodia’s groundbreaking payment and banking system, and highlighted the nation’s thriving fintech ecosystem.

The Inclusive Fintech Forum organized by Kigali International Financial Centre and Elevandi is a global platform on Financial Inclusion and FinTech for Good focused on fostering implementation strategies for the inclusive and sustainable development of FinTech through deep-dive roundtables and workshops as well as showcase of best-in-class Inclusive FinTech projects.

The success of the Cambodia Fintech Delegation was made possible through the invaluable support of its sponsors. ABA Bank, a distinguished financial institution in Cambodia, served as the platinum sponsor, further reinforcing its commitment to fostering innovation and driving economic growth within the country. The event also received significant backing from bronze sponsors Acleda Bank and Wing, highly respected entities in the Cambodian banking and mobile payment sectors, respectively.

A key community sponsor, Credit Bureau Cambodia, played a crucial role in advocating responsible lending practices and enhancing financial transparency, ensuring the success and integrity of Cambodia’s fintech advancements.

Additionally, the delegation enjoyed the valuable partnership of several prominent players in the Cambodian fintech landscape. Ipay88 Cambodia, a leading online payment gateway, Pipay PLC, a digital payment solution provider, and TrueMoney Cambodia, a renowned mobile financial services provider, all contributed their expertise and resources to showcase Cambodia’s fintech potential at the forum.

In collaboration with Linx International and strategic collaboration with PR Newswire, a global leader in news distribution, bolstered the success of the Cambodia Fintech Delegation. Their commitment to amplifying the delegation’s achievements through effective media outreach significantly enhanced the visibility and recognition of Cambodia’s fintech advancements.

At the Inclusive Fintech Forum, the Cambodian delegation drew attention to Bakong, the revolutionary blockchain payment and banking system developed by the National Bank of Cambodia. Bakong has transformed the way Cambodians transact and engage with financial services, promoting financial inclusion and empowerment. Its seamless digital infrastructure and interoperability have set new standards in the region, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and economic growth.

During the forum, the delegation showcased a range of innovative fintech solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of Cambodia’s population. From micro-lending platforms to user-friendly mobile banking applications, Cambodia’s fintech ecosystem demonstrated its capacity to address financial challenges and drive inclusive economic development.

The presence of the Cambodian delegation at the Inclusive Fintech Forum fostered fruitful discussions and facilitated knowledge sharing with international fintech leaders. The National Bank of Cambodia’s visionary leadership and the collaborative efforts of CAFT and ABC have positioned Cambodia as a regional hub for digital finance and innovation.

Reflecting on the delegation’s success, CAFT Board and Executive leadership reflects, “We take immense pride in the achievements showcased by Cambodia’s fintech delegation at the Inclusive Fintech Forum. The success of Bakong and our fintech ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to driving financial inclusion and leveraging digital technology for the betterment of our society. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations and the continued growth of our fintech ecosystem.

CONTACT:

Weena Llona

+855-968712304

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cambodia-fintech-delegation-led-by-the-national-bank-of-cambodia-showcases-bakong-at-the-inclusive-fintech-forum-in-kigali-rwanda-301864444.html

SOURCE Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology