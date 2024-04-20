AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

RepTrak Announces 2024 Global RepTrak® 100 Report

PRNewswire April 20, 2024

BOSTON, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The RepTrak Company, the world’s leading reputation data and insights company, released its annual Global RepTrak 100 report. Utilizing its advanced reputation monitoring software, RepTrak gathered data from more than 243,000 survey responses across 14 major economies to rank the world’s 100 most reputable companies. They share that ranking alongside a full analysis of global corporate reputation trends and corresponding public sentiment in the 2024 report.

RepTrak Logo

After two years of consecutive Reputation Score declines, this year’s Score is back up with an increase from 73.2 in 2023 to 73.8 in 2024. It’s a small increase after 2023’s full one-point drop. However, it’s an encouraging sign that companies have begun to recover from reputation falls driven by many challenges: macroeconomic issues, workplace difficulties, product problems, and corporate responsibility skepticism.

“This year’s report underscores a pivotal shift in the corporate landscape, spotlighting the remarkable adaptability and dedication of the Top 100 companies in responding to the dynamic needs of stakeholders,” states RepTrak CEO Mark Sonders. “The companies featured in our report are not just riding the wave of change; they are the ones steering it, proving that the best approach to business is one that embraces evolution and champions progress.”

RepTrak’s report explores how people thought, felt, and acted toward companies over the past year. Findings include notable increases in Conduct and Citizenship efforts, stakeholders’ rising willingness to invest, culturally resonant brand communications, and ESG Scores that soared despite skepticism around the acronym.

To read the full 2024 Global RepTrak 100 report, please visit: www.reptrak.com/globalreptrak

About RepTrak

The RepTrak Company is the world’s leading reputation data and insights company. We help companies by organizing and grading a variety of reputational elements, offering a real-world report card on their corporate reputation. Subscribers to the RepTrak program use our predictive insights to protect business value, improve return on investment, and increase their positive impact on society. RepTrak’s pairing of advanced metrics and dedicated reputation advisors offers clients an actionable analysis of their reputation data, aligning business objectives with stakeholder sentiment across different markets and sectors.

Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world’s largest reputation benchmarking database, gathering over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.reptrak.com

Global RepTrak 100 Report Preview

 

SOURCE RepTrak

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.