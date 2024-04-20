RepTrak Announces 2024 Global RepTrak® 100 Report

BOSTON, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The RepTrak™ Company, the world’s leading reputation data and insights company, released its annual Global RepTrak 100 report. Utilizing its advanced reputation monitoring software, RepTrak gathered data from more than 243,000 survey responses across 14 major economies to rank the world’s 100 most reputable companies. They share that ranking alongside a full analysis of global corporate reputation trends and corresponding public sentiment in the 2024 report.

After two years of consecutive Reputation Score declines, this year’s Score is back up with an increase from 73.2 in 2023 to 73.8 in 2024. It’s a small increase after 2023’s full one-point drop. However, it’s an encouraging sign that companies have begun to recover from reputation falls driven by many challenges: macroeconomic issues, workplace difficulties, product problems, and corporate responsibility skepticism.

“This year’s report underscores a pivotal shift in the corporate landscape, spotlighting the remarkable adaptability and dedication of the Top 100 companies in responding to the dynamic needs of stakeholders,” states RepTrak CEO Mark Sonders. “The companies featured in our report are not just riding the wave of change; they are the ones steering it, proving that the best approach to business is one that embraces evolution and champions progress.”

RepTrak’s report explores how people thought, felt, and acted toward companies over the past year. Findings include notable increases in Conduct and Citizenship efforts, stakeholders’ rising willingness to invest, culturally resonant brand communications, and ESG Scores that soared despite skepticism around the acronym.

To read the full 2024 Global RepTrak 100 report, please visit: www.reptrak.com/globalreptrak

