UEFA EURO 2024™ Official Partner Hisense Unveils ‘BEYOND GLORY’ Campaign, Offering Consumers Unparalleled Match Enjoyment

PRNewswire May 3, 2024

QINGDAO, China, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense aims to provide fans with an excellent game watching experience. It is kicking off its ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign with a new TVC showcasing the latest innovative products that bring people a better life.

The Ultimate EURO 2024™ Viewing Experience

The commercial showcases Hisense’s cutting-edge ULED TV and Laser TVs, designed to enhance your sports and entertainment viewing experiences. The spotlight is on the U7N ULED Mini-LED TV, equipped with advanced features such as Mini-LED, Quantum Dot technology, and the 144Hz Game Mode Pro. These features ensure a superior viewing experience, whether you’re watching the EUROs or indulging in online gaming.

With its super large screen sizes of 100″ and 120″, Hisense also emphasizes the cinematic visual experience offered by the L9H Laser TV. The ultra short throw TriChroma Laser TV projects a vivid 4K image, perfect for the ultimate football viewing experience.

Enjoy a Smart-Life Lifestyle

Enjoy a Smart-Life lifestyle via the Hisense ConnectLife App, keeping you connected to your appliances via mobile device. The Hisense PureFlat Smart Refrigerator is equipped with the Antibacterial Guard and app that allowing you to control fridge settings, manage food inventory, plan meals, and even watch the game on the door screen while cooking.

Pop match snacks in the Hisense Hi8 BlackLine range oven and connect to the app to monitor your cooking progress without leaving the game-time sofa. Throw-in your ‘kit’ for that big wash with Hisense 7S series washers and dryers. Using Washer-Dryer Link mode via the ConnectLife App, the wash program is sent remotely to the Hisense dryer allowing it to intelligently choose the correct drying program. Chores done, effortlessly check your wines’ condition and set temperatures with a remote touch. Grab a chilled bottle from your Hisense JC Series Wine Cabinet and get back to the match! 

When the action heats up, keep your EURO-fever cool with Hisense Energy Pro X air conditioning. AI Smart, this AC identifies your position with Smart Eye, while intelligently adjusting temperature, humidity and air flow to ensure your viewing comfort.  

The TVC highlights how Hisense Smart living convenience means you won’t miss any UEFA EURO 2024™ moments. Hisense delivers the perfect blend of game-viewing and smart-life experiences through its innovative TV products and home appliances.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense’s business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023. Hisense has grown rapidly, and now operates in more than 160 countries.

SOURCE Hisense

