Manufacturing Industry Will Reach 108 Million Private Cellular IoT Connections in 2030 As IoT Markets Show Healthy Growth in Private Cellular Networks

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mission-critical use cases are driving private IoT connection growth in key industrial markets like manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. Industrial IoT (IIoT) customers are eager to digitalize critical use cases with high-powered, dedicated networks, making these industries leaders in private 4G and 5G adoption. According to a new report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, the manufacturing and transportation industries will have the most private cellular IoT connections in the future, with 108 and 71 million connections, respectively, predicted in 2030.

“Mission-critical use cases require ultra-reliable connectivity,” says Lizzie Stokes, IoT Networks & Services Analyst at ABI Research. “Any interruption in these operations could lead to significant revenue loss or threaten human life. Given these consequences, most mission-critical IIoT customers upgrading to wireless connectivity will choose a private cellular network.”

Dominant mission-critical IIoT use cases include automating heavy machinery in mining and manufacturing, replacing legacy networks in oil and gas, and tracking containers in ports. Each of these use cases requires an ultra-reliable network. According to Stokes, “Heavy machinery automation, in particular, calls for the performance and low latency of a private 5G network. Industrial customers often initially invest in a private cellular network to connect employees’ communication devices, such as smartphones or tablets, but eventually realize the value these networks can provide in more critical IoT applications.”

Private wireless vendors like Ericsson and Nokia have been laser-focused on the needs of these industrial customers, given the criticality of their use cases. However, despite their relevance, mission-critical IIoT applications account for only a portion of total IoT use cases. Most IoT use cases do not require ultra-low-latency networks and instead support disparate devices that send infrequent, low-payload communications. These non-mission critical IoT use cases are better suited for non-cellular private network technologies, like Wi-Fi, private LoRaWAN, or DECT-2020 NR.

Connected sensors in commercial buildings, hospitals, and hotels, for example, do not require a high-performing cellular network and are much more likely to benefit from a long-range and low-power option like private LoRaWAN. Wi-Fi’s recent iterations, like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi HaLow, have made the technology more relevant to the non-mission-critical needs of large, complex campuses like universities and entertainment venues. DECT-2020 NR, the first non-cellular 5G standard, can support large device densities, making the technology highly applicable in smart metering use cases. When considering non-mission-critical applications, the competitive landscape of the private wireless industry expands to include non-cellular technologies that might not receive as much industry attention as private cellular networks. Important non-cellular private wireless market players include Wirepas, Semtech, the LoRa Alliance, and Wi-Fi HaLow and Wi-Fi 6E suppliers like NEWRACOM, Qualcomm, and Cisco.

“The ideal private network connectivity technology for any IoT use case will largely depend on its criticality,” says Stokes. “However, all important IoT verticals—from healthcare to manufacturing—will experience healthy growth in private cellular IoT connections from 2025 to 2030, underscoring this relatively new technology’s influence even in applications that heavily rely on non-cellular technologies.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s Use Cases for Private Wireless Networks in IoT application analysis report. This report is part of the company’s IoT Networks and Services research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/manufacturing-industry-will-reach-108-million-private-cellular-iot-connections-in-2030-as-iot-markets-show-healthy-growth-in-private-cellular-networks-302125494.html

SOURCE ABI Research