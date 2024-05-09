AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xencelabs Unveils Industry First 16-Inch 4K OLED Pen Display: The Ultimate Blend of Professionalism and Portability

PRNewswire May 9, 2024

The ultra-slim and lightweight OLED pen display provides exceptional portability, vibrant color, high contrast levels, and precise, natural pen performance.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Xencelabs, the global provider of digital drawing solutions and new choice for creative professionals, announces the Xencelabs Pen Display 16, its new pen-on-screen solution for creative content professionals, educators, and students.

Create where, when, and how you want with the Xencelabs Pen Display 16. Inspiration is everywhere!

Create Where, When and How You Want

Flexibility is one of the hallmarks of the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 and the number of ways you can use the device is a testament to Xencelabs’ product design philosophy. At just .47 inches (12mm) and very light, 2.67 lbs (1.21kg), the display can go wherever creativity takes you – to your favorite café, a client presentation or from classroom to home. The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 will connect to any compatible PC, Mac, or Linux laptop via a single USB-C to USB-C cable. A 10-bit hub is included for those needing to connect through HDMI or Display Port. The included light and easy to carry Xencelabs Mobile Easel stand offers two drawing angles.

OLED Display for Stunning Image Quality

A 4K OLED pen display answers the call from creative users wanting the colors from their drawings and paintings to be more vivid and realistic. The OLED display also provides an absence of visual artifacts such as backlight bleeding and blooming pixels. Furthermore, artists delight in the device’s ability to create lifelike colors against a true black background.

Additionally, the display’s edge-to-edge, super-AG etched glass surface offers a seamless and natural pen-on-paper feel and virtually no glare. Supporting up to 1.07 billion colors, the pen display features five factory-calibrated color spaces: Adobe® RGB (98%), P3-DCS (98%), sRGB (99%), Rec 2020 and Rec 709. The display’s aluminum back housing delivers rapid heat dissipation without any disruptive fan noise.

Fluid, Accurate, Responsive Pen Performance

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 comes with two pressure-sensitive pens to meet with the ergonomic or style needs of the artist. The 3-Button pen has a wider barrel with three customizable application shortcut buttons and the two button Thin Pen is for those who are looking for the feel and effects produced by a real pencil or thinner brush. Both come with a pressure-sensitive eraser.

Quick Keys – Up to 40 Shortcuts per Application

The super user-friendly Quick Keys remote features eight customizable keys with OLED display and a color-coded dial for creating multiple software application shortcuts. It works up to 53 hours on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Bundle ($1,249. MSRP USD, €1389 MSRP EU, £1199 MSRP UK) and Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Essentials ($999. MSRP USD, €1129 MSRP EU, £969 MSRP UK) are expected to be available this May and the end of June respectively at the Xencelabs eStore and Amazon. To discover other regional pricing and local dealers around the globe, please see www.xencelabs.com.

About Xencelabs

Xencelabs, founded in 2019, is a global company providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity. For more on Xencelabs, visit www.xencelabs.com

 

SOURCE Xencelabs

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.