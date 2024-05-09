Registration opens for Medtec China 2024

BEIJING, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to the report of China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP), the market size of China’s medical device sector reached RMB 1,250 billion in 2023, with a growth rate 2.4 times faster than that of the global medical device industry. To Vigorously promote the construction of a modern industrial system and accelerate develop the New Quality Productive Forces (NQPF) are the main direction of development set out in the Government Work Report in 2024, as well as the medical device industry is a key field for shaping NQPF.

Registration has opened for Medtec China 2024, the China’s leading event for medical device manufacturing, taking place on 25-27 September at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Please click here to register Now for free admission.

Medtec China 2024 will bring together 80,000+ leaders, engineers, connecting them with technology and innovation to facilitate the design and manufacture of medical devices, and what will be held concurrently are Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO(ADTE) and Quality Expo! Its exhibition area of 42,000 square meters, and 1000+ medical device brands from medical device manufacturers with key components, raw materials, design and manufacturing technologies and solutions needed for R&D and production etc. In addition, there are 100+ conferences will certainly a feast of ideas for all visitors.

Three concurrent exhibitions allow one-stop efficient visit.

Benefiting from the concept of NQPF, a wide array industries and innovative technologies such as new materials, assembly lines, upstream tracks of life sciences and medical devices, scientific instruments, pharmaceutical equipment and device manufacturing equipment, 3D printing are beginning to step into the fast track of development. Medtec 2024 joins hands with concurrent exhibitions ADTE and Quality Expo to promote the development of innovative technologies related to NQPF, core materials and core equipment for medical device manufacturing, attracting enterprises and brands to set up in the two pavilions of Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, with exhibits covering 21 categories such as R&D and Design Services, Materials, Components, Manufacturing equipment, Ultra-fine machining technology, Contract manufacturing services, Testing and certification, Policy, Regulations and Market consulting services, and so on.

Here are some of the exhibited NQPF brands:

Materials: Momentive Performance Materials, Lubrizol, Henkel Loctite (China), Tanaka, Defeite, Kconti-Med, Wanhua Chemical, and so on;

Manufacturing equipment: Demag Plastic Machinery, Shanghai Haofeng Medical, Maider Medical Industrial Equipment, Zhejiang Jinwei Intelligent Technology, Trumph (China), Inno Laser, and so on;

Contract Manufacturing Services: HnG Canada, Shenzhen MeHow Chuangyi, Jouder Precision, Hangzhou Cheers, Suzhou Mingshuo Precision Machinery, Caplugs Protective Industrial Components, Heraeus (China) and so on;

Parts and Components (ADTE): Lemo Electronics, GlobeTech, ZheJiang Quark-Med, Tide Smart, Beijing Vince, Shenzhen Ojos, Shanghai FuAn Biomechatronics, and so on.; Booths are available now, please sign up for the exhibition to stay one step ahead of others.

Testing, Metrology, Inspection and Calibration Equipment and Supplies (Quality Expo): Carl Zeiss, Keyence (China), Starrett Tools, OGP Optical Instruments, Shanghai Chuangjing Inspection, Marposs Measuring Devices, USON China/Asia-Pacific, and so on.

Pre-register now Click to visit 1,000+ exhibitors and join 80,000+ visitors for a one-stop journey for purchasing.

24 themes, 100+ conferences lead the trend of medical device industry.

Medtec 2024 grasps the pulse of the industry and follows the industry development trend to plan more than 100 conferences and activities. The duration will be extended to four days, with the Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Summit held one day prior to the exhibition. The Medtec China 2024 Innovation Technology and Supporting Services Forum, held concurrently with the show, will bring attendees with latest industry dynamics, and help industry practitioners capitalize on opportunities in an environment of continuous evolvement. Please Click here to pre-register now for free admissions to the concurrent conferences.

Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Summit 2024

With policies and regulations as the guide and market demand as the engine, we will join hands to help medical device design and manufacturing technology keep moving on. On the occasion of the its 20th anniversary in China, Medtec will launch the pre-show closed-door meeting, Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Industry Summit 2024, which will be held in the form of “Main Forum + Sub-Forum” on September 24th in the meeting room of Shanghai Pudong New Area Hotel. You will see many big names in the industry. Experts and scholars in the industry will focus on Chinese and foreign regulations and policies, quality standard system, medical-industrial integration of clinical needs and scientific research results, active medical device cutting-edge technology to carry out in-depth discussions, bringing the participants a professional guide in terms of industry trend, manufacturing guidance and development. Registration for the conference will be opened in June, and please stay tuned.

Medtec China 2024 Innovation Technology and Supporting Services Forum

Medtec 2024 will concurrently host the Innovative Technology and Supporting Services Forum, with technical topics including 3D printing, packaging and sterilization, medical device design, molding technology, new medical dressings, and medical bonding and welding technology. In addition to the traditional technology topics, Medtec will accurately capture the hot tracks this year, and set up the Consumer Healthcare Session, including four special forums on medical aesthetics, assisted reproductive technology, stomatology and ophthalmology, to future explore the development trends, technical barriers to solutions, and the process of localization; The Conference on Supporting Services for Medical Devices Going Overseas will also be added to the market segment, which will help them embrace a broader market demand with wider profit margin. Completion of pre-registration for free participation in the exhibition sessions, and click to register for the conference now.

Register now for Medtec China 2024 to get a free admission voucher!

Medtec 2024 pre-registration system is now open, register before 0:00 25th September (Beijing Time) to get a free ticket which worth ＄15.

Pre-registration methods are as follows:

1. Online Registration

Visit Medtec’s official website at en.medtecchina.com to fill out the information to register online;

2. Group Registration

If your company has 10 or more people coming to visit Medtec China 2024, send the email to Daisy.ding@informa.com to get “Medtec China 2024 Group Registration Form”.

