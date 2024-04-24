AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nobu and SODIC Announce Further Development with a Hotel and Restaurant in East Cairo

PRNewswire April 24, 2024

The Third Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant with Egypt’s Leading Luxury Developer 

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nobu, the renowned luxury lifestyle brand known for its iconic 41 hotels, 77 restaurants, and 12 residences, proudly announces the signing of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant East Cairo, in a continuing collaboration with Egypt’s leading real estate developer, SODIC. The signing, which took place at Nobu Fifty Seven in New York, marks Nobu and SODIC’s third venture in Egypt, following the unveiling of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences in both West Cairo and North Coast Egypt last summer.

Strategically situated in the newly developed Eastown District New Cairo “EDNC”, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant will enjoy a prime location directly on Road 90, the main thoroughfare and central axis of New Cairo, adjacent to The American University in Cairo. Surrounded by luxury lifestyle offerings such as upscale boutiques, a diverse range of unique dining concepts, entertainment experiences and contemporary office spaces, the complex promises a dynamic and vibrant contemporary ambience.

Nobu’s entry into Egypt with development partner SODIC stems from a strategic alignment of vision and expertise. SODIC’s established reputation as a leading high-end real estate developer and ‘placemaker’ in Egypt complements Nobu’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences worldwide. Together their partnership not only enhances Egypt’s growing tourism and real estate sectors but also reflects Nobu’s strategic expansion plans to introduce the brand to an exciting key global market.

SODIC’s existing projects with Nobu will result in luxury hotels, branded residences, and Nobu restaurants in SODIC’s signature development in New Zayed, “The Estates Residences”, as well as the developer’s newest upscale project at Egypt’s Mediterranean north coast.

Partners mean so much to us, and as such, we are thrilled to further strengthen this growing collaboration with SODIC with our third destination together in Egypt. Egypt provides an ideal setting for Nobu, drawing inspiration from the country’s vibrant atmosphere. It’s going to be truly special.” Commented Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper. 

Ayman Amer, General Manager at SODIC, shares “We are very excited to bring Nobu to EDNC in East Cairo, the fastest growing market in Egypt and further expanding on our relationship with Nobu, the world class hospitality brand. We look forward to opening the restaurant as soon as early next year. We are proud to be continuing our growth in the luxury market and look forward to delivering a premium experience that further strengthens SODIC’s success and contributes to Egypt’s positioning as a global destination.”

Trevor Horwell, CEO Nobu Hospitality, further addedOur third location exemplifies Nobu’s commitment to the Egyptian market and the trust that our long-term partner has in the Nobu brand. SODIC is made up of a youthful team who maintain a winning mindset and natural, genuine energy that is both authentic and invigorating.

Ayman Amer, General Manager for Sodic, Robert De Niro, Nobu Hospitality Co-Founder, Nobu Matsuhisa, Nobu Hospitality Co-Founder, Trevor Horwell, CEO Nobu Hospitality

 

Ayman Amer, General Manager for Sodic, Robert De Niro, Nobu Hospitality Co-Founder, Nobu Matsuhisa, Nobu Hospitality Co-Founder, Trevor Horwell, CEO Nobu Hospitality

 

Ayman Amer, General Manager for Sodic and Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality Co-Founder

 

