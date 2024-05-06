SuperAI Set To Be Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Attracts Global AI Industry Leaders To Drive Singapore’s Status As Leading AI Hub

Asia’s premier AI event expects 5,000 attendees from 1,000+ companies including Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon and many more

150+ speakers will take the stage, featuring industry leaders such as Boston Dynamics Founder Marc Raibert , whistleblower Edward Snowden , angel investor Balaji Srinivasan , and former CEO and Co-Founder of Stability AI Emad Mostaque, with additional speakers to be announced

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With just 1 month to go in the countdown, SuperAI will take place from 5-6 June 2024 at Marina Bay Sands as Asia’s largest AI gathering of the year. Attracting 5,000 attendees from more than 1,000 companies, SuperAI promises to be a milestone in the realm of AI, technological innovation and advancement.

In bringing together the global AI ecosystem, SuperAI gathers a dynamic participation mix with 70% international attendance, including prominent AI industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, OpenAI, Boston Dynamics, Nvidia, Salesforce, Stability AI, and many more. With an illustrious lineup of over 150 speakers across technology, financial services and enterprise, attendees will be privy to emerging trends, advancements and transformative applications of AI across myriad industries.

The debut edition of SuperAI will address pivotal topics such as the evolution of large language models, generative AI, robotics, decentralised AI, regulation and ethics, as well as the integration of AI in fintech, education, healthcare, cybersecurity and its impact on the future of work. Culminating in a rich programme of panels, presentations, live demos and exclusive networking sessions, SuperAI offers illuminating insights from the world’s foremost AI pioneers.

Speakers at this year’s conference include Marc Raibert, Founder of Boston Dynamics and Executive Director of The AI Institute; whistleblower Edward Snowden; prolific angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan; former CEO and Co-Founder of Stability AI Emad Mostaque; analyst Benedict Evans; Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal, amongst others.

Marc Raibert, Founder of Boston Dynamics and Executive Director of The AI Institute, commented: “I’m thrilled to join SuperAI in Singapore next month, which promises to be a significant gathering for the AI community in Asia this year. At Boston Dynamics and The AI Institute, we are driven by the challenge of developing future generations of smart robots that enhance productivity, inspire creativity, and serve humanity. I look forward to sharing our research and developments with fellow enthusiasts and experts.”

Renowned angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan, added: “Freedom to speak is social media. Freedom to transact is cryptocurrency. And freedom to compute is decentralised AI. I look forward to talking about those three freedoms at SuperAI next month.”

In anticipation of the eagerly awaited event, Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of SuperAI said: “We’re excited to host the global AI community in Singapore next month. SuperAI will highlight a range of frontier AI advancements, and our startup competition, Genesis, will showcase next-generation AI projects emerging from stealth. As the event approaches, the anticipation grows for what promises to be the largest AI gathering in Asia this year.”

As the central highlight of Singapore AI Week, SuperAI will feature an expansive programme of side events and networking opportunities taking place from 3-9 June throughout the vibrant city-state.

For more information on SuperAI ticketing and updates, please visit www.superai.com .

PR Newswire is a community partner of SuperAI.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of SuperAI is available for interview.

About SuperAI

SuperAI is the premier artificial intelligence (AI) conference in Asia that unveils the next wave of transformative technologies to the world. Converging global industry leaders, heads of state, entrepreneurs, renowned researchers and enthusiasts alike, SuperAI will see a vibrant meeting of the brightest minds that will shape the future of artificial intelligence. Taking place at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore for its inaugural edition, SuperAI delves into the forefront of AI developments to uncover the limitless potential of the AI revolution. For more information on SuperAI, please visit www.superai.com .

Media Contact

SuperAI@wachsman.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/superai-set-to-be-asias-premier-artificial-intelligence-conference-attracts-global-ai-industry-leaders-to-drive-singapores-status-as-leading-ai-hub-302136277.html

SOURCE SuperAI