Heidrick & Struggles Adds Two New Partners in Asia Pacific

SYDNEY, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to both its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses in Asia Pacific in February and March 2024.

Alvin Ng joined the Hong Kong office as a partner in the Global Industrial Practice and the Supply Chain & Operations Offices Practice, working across multiple sectors and industry verticals. Previously, he co-led the supply chain center of expertise for Asia Pacific for another global talent and organization advisory firm.

“In this era of digital disruption, our clients are looking for broad expertise regarding their workforce planning and strategy,” said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. “Alvin will support their digital transformation journey through his extensive experience identifying and developing talent, in addition to advising on organizational strategies for their supply chains.”

Fiona McIntosh joined the Melbourne office as a partner in the Heidrick Consulting business. Her work with executives and organizations on talent, culture and organization solutions helped mitigate business challenges faced in strategy development. Previously, she was the CEO of FIGHTMND and prior to that was Managing Director of Hunter McAllister consultancy after spending the first 20 years of her career with another global executive search firm in addition to BCG and Deloitte.

“Fiona’s passion for building capabilities is evident in her proven track record to impactfully transform organizations,” said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Emerging Markets. “As a strategic thinker, she offers our clients invaluable counsel for solving complex talent needs to meet their business priorities.”

