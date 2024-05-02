AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Deltec Bank Receives System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type 1 Certification

PRNewswire May 2, 2024

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Deltec Bank and Trust Limited (“Deltec Bank”), a leading private and corporate bank, announced today that it has successfully completed and passed the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type 1 certification, demonstrating the strong security posture of the bank. 

Deltec Bank

“Deltec Bank is deeply committed to robust security measures and data protection,” said Odetta Morton, CEO of Deltec Bank. “Our pursuit and receipt of this certification from an independent auditor is a signal to all stakeholders and the marketplace of Deltec’s vigilance and strong security.”   

The audit evaluated Deltec’s service commitments and system requirements under a set of trust services criteria, which are described in the auditor’s report as follows:

Security: Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the confidentiality of information or systems and affect the entity’s ability to meet its objectives.

Confidentiality: Information designed as confidential is protected to meet the entity’s objectives.

Availability: Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet the entity’s objectives. 

About Deltec Bank and Trust

Founded in 1946, Deltec Bank and Trust Limited (Deltec Bank) is a leading private and corporate bank, specializing in forward-thinking financial and wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals.

In addition to having the highest financial expertise, Deltec Bank is dedicated to accelerating the growth of global innovation, leveraging an expanded ecosystem of regulated financial services covering multi-currency and digital banking, investment management supported by institutional-grade trading and payments.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/deltec-bank-receives-system-and-organization-controls-soc-2-type-1-certification-302133892.html

SOURCE Deltec Bank

