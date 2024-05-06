AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • earnings

Quick understanding of JA Solar’s 2023 annual report

PRNewswire May 6, 2024

BEIJING, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With a remarkable achievement of 81.556 billion yuan in operating revenue, marking an 11.74% increase from the previous year, and a net profit attributable to shareholders of 7.039 billion yuan, soaring by 27.21%, JA Solar hit historic highs in both revenue and profit.

Its financial prowess shines through with impressive indicators: EPS at 2.14 yuan per share, up by 25.15%, net profit margin at 8.82% (up by 1.23 percentage points), and gross margin at18.13% (up by 3.35 percentage points). With a weighted average ROA of 22.52%, its profitability remains industry-leading.

As of Q1 2024, JA Solar has achieved a cumulative shipment of 201GW, and its production capacities across silicon wafers, cells, and modules are set to surpass 100GW each in 2024. With a projected shipment target of 85-95GW, its scale manufacturing advantage will further solidify.

Click to get more information about JA Solar 2023 Annual Report.

 

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

