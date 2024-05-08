AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maybelline New York embarks on long-term global partnership with the WHO Foundation to increase access to mental health services

PRNewswire May 8, 2024

Maybelline New York expands on its mission to make free, confidential support for mental health accessible to all with a 5-year pledge to the WHO Foundation.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Maybelline New York announced today a new, long-term global partnership with the WHO Foundation, to enable access to mental health services for millions of people. The two organizations share a common goal to make a real impact on the ground, by improving norms, health systems and empowering local NGOs to help their communities with mental health support.

Maybelline New York and the WHO Foundation are coming together for a new, long-term global partnership to enable access to mental health services for millions of people.

As part of the Brave Together program, Maybelline New York has a goal of helping 10 million people access 1:1 mental health support and donating $20 million to this cause by 2030.

“Maybelline New York’s mission is to give everyone the self-confidence they need to express their beauty. We know that makeup has a role to play in that, but the real work starts on the inside,” explains Trisha Ayyagari, Maybelline New York Global Brand President. “We started Brave Together to support those facing anxiety or depression. All the countries we operate in, and all the NGOs we partner with, have really rallied around this mission, but we still have a long way to go. We are committed to making support accessible to all so that no one has to struggle alone.” 

Since the launch of Brave Together in 2020, Maybelline New York has helped over 1.65 million people access free, 1:1 professional support in over 34 countries. As part of this new partnership, the brand has pledged $1.8 million+ to the WHO Foundation, enabling access to mental health services for at least 2 million additional people by 2028.

“The WHO Foundation is thrilled to partner with Maybelline New York. We share a vision in which everyone, everywhere, can access mental health services and very much believe in the complementarity of our strengths to support millions of people globally,” said Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation. “I am confident that our collaboration will inspire even more organizations to join our effort. Such a collective movement is critical in achieving health equity, and more broadly the Global Goals of the United Nations.”

To kick off the new partnership, Brave Together is spotlighted in a new mini-documentary series “Healthier Together” produced by BBC Storyworks Commercial Productions and presented by the WHO Foundation, which highlights its impact on the ground in India, Japan, and the US. The series, airing this month during Mental Health Awareness Month, sheds light on organizations making a significant impact on global health. 

To view the mini-documentary series, Healthier Together, visit https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/healthier-together/brave-together.

About Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. Maybelline New York’s Brave Together program was launched in 2020 to make mental health support accessible to all, with a focus on funding local NGOs that deliver free, 1:1 professional support for those facing anxiety or depression.

Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million by 2025 to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com/bravetogether

About the WHO Foundation
The WHO Foundation is an independent grant-making foundation working alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) to address global health challenges. By mobilizing resources and fostering partnerships, the WHO Foundation strives to support WHO in achieving its critical health objectives. Learn more at www.who.foundation

Maybelline New York ​​and the WHO Foundation

 

SOURCE Maybelline New York

