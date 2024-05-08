BingX Celebrates Its Amazing 6th Anniversary With Grand 13 Million USDT Prize Pool

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of an extraordinary campaign in celebration of its 6th anniversary. From May 8 to May 31, BingX users are invited to join in the festivities, promising an exhilarating lineup of events and rewards for enthusiasts diving into the dynamic realm of crypto trading. To express its profound appreciation for its dedicated community, BingX is proud to inaugurate the celebration with an impressive prize pool totaling 13 Million USDT, a testament to the integral role users have played in its journey of success.

Marking its 6th year milestone, BingX reflects on its inception in 2018 with a visionary mission to serve as the gateway to the next generation of crypto users, making crypto accessible and friendly to all. Over the past six years, BingX has remained steadfast in its commitment to empowering traders with a reliable and robust trading platform equipped with innovative features and a diverse range of products.

Throughout the carnival period, BingX users can anticipate a myriad of captivating online campaigns tailored to futures trading, spot trading, fiat trading, and wealth management, respectively. For futures trading aficionados, exclusive individual and group trading competitions, generous giveaways, limited-time promotions, and more await, boasting an impressive total prize pool of 12 million USDT. Additionally, daily clock-ins will be rewarded with hot coins and trial funds, complemented by engaging games such as Kick-and-Win activities. Spot traders will also have the opportunity to participate in Kick-and-Win games, with tiered awards based on their actual trading volume. BingX is also introducing special wealth management products to enhance the celebratory atmosphere, featuring flexible deposits offering APYs of up to 10% and a grand Team-up Deposit Season. Furthermore, cash bonuses will be distributed based on the fiat trading volume.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming campaign, stating, “At BingX, we remain steadfast in our dedication to providing users with innovative solutions that propel their success in the cryptocurrency market. As we witness the growing interest in the market and a surge in trading activity, we are delighted to offer a promotion unlike any other, aimed at rewarding our users and extending a warm welcome to new participants joining our vibrant community.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

