AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

KATO IN LOS ANGELES IS NAMED WINNER OF THE RESY ONE TO WATCH AWARD 2024 BY THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

PRNewswire May 9, 2024

LONDON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Los Angeles-based restaurant Kato, run by chef Jon Yao and sommelier and director of operations Ryan Bailey, is today named as the recipient of the Resy One To Watch Award 2024 from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. The award recognises a rising-star restaurant that is making waves in the gastronomic scene worthy of international acclaim.

Los Angeles-based restaurant Kato is named as the recipient of the Resy One To Watch Award 2024 from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

Taiwanese-American chef Yao first opened Kato in 2016 in a non-descript West LA strip mall, serving a tasting menu spanning Asian-American cuisine, heavily influenced by his mother’s Taiwanese cooking. In early 2022, Yao and Bailey moved Kato to new expanded, fully licensed premises at the ROW DTLA in the Arts District of Los Angeles, promoting long-time general manager Nikki Reginaldo to managing partner and bringing onboard seasoned bar director Austin Hennelly in the process.

The industrial-luxe restaurant is home to a fresh take on fine dining, with Yao’s dishes incorporating the essence of classic Taiwanese cuisine with a distinct contemporary edge. A custom wood-fired hearth and grill anchors the kitchen, which serves a tasting menu of 12 standout courses including dishes such as caramelised sablefish with abalone and basil, grilled lobster with lobster toast and a sauce of roasted shells, and Dungeness crab custard with fish maw and crab vinegar. Sweet courses include the likes of boniato yam boba with fresh cheese and sable, as well as roasted Taiwanese pineapple mille feuille. The menu speaks to Yao and his team’s unwavering vision to elevate Taiwanese cuisine and educate LA diners as to its myriad merits.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “Kato is blowing diners away with its blend of original flavours and old-school hospitality and this award will bring Yao’s cooking to a wider international audience. We are delighted to reward the team’s dedication, passion, skill and originality with this hugely deserved accolade.”

Yao says: “On behalf of myself and my team, we want to thank our fantastic support system and diners, as none of this would be possible without you. We are excited, honoured and grateful to be recognised on the international stage.”

The Resy One To Watch Award winner is revealed ahead of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 awards ceremony, which will be held on 5 June in Las Vegas.

Media centre: 
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

 

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 Logo

 

SOURCE 50 Best

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.