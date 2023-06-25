AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The scam post has circulating on Facebook
The scam post has been circulating on Facebook. Image by Facebook

Stolen dog post just another heartless scam

Lachlan Coady June 25, 2023
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

CCTV has captured the moment a gunman stole a dog from an Australian family.

OUR VERDICT

False. This image is part of a coordinated online scam.

CCTV of an alleged dog theft in the US is being used as part of an online scam in Australia.

Near identical versions have been posted in local Facebook groups in both Australia and the UK, with a plea to share the contents far and wide.

But the posts are part of a scam, with the contents later being altered to feature home rental adverts with suspicious links (examples here and here).

There are dozens of examples of the post, usually in local community groups on Facebook, see here, here, here and here.

There are also multiple versions circulating on Twitter.

The wording, which includes a plea to find a “pup” stolen by a “thief”, is nearly identical across the posts.  In each post, the name of the location is tweaked to match the Facebook group.

The posts feature three images: One of the dog lying on the grass and another two of a hooded man with a gun in one hand and the dog in the other.

It appears the images are genuine with AAP FactCheck tracing them back to an alleged incident in New Jersey, as reported by a local news site.

It is the latest in a long line of scams highlighted by AAP FactCheck, see others here, here, here and here.

The scams feature many of the same characteristics. Comments have been disabled to stop savvy users from notifying others of the scam. They are often posted by new Facebook accounts with blank profile pictures and they use emotive language and storylines to prompt engagement.

Once the posts have gained a certain amount of engagement, the content is changed.

In this case, they are being changed to feature an advertisement about home rentals with suspicious links.

By selecting the edit history of these posts (here and here), you can see they both originally featured the stolen dog plea.

The Verdict

Posts being spread showing a CCTV image of a man supposedly stealing a dog are part of an online scam.

Dozens of versions of the post have been found in various different local Facebook groups across Australia, the UK and further afield.

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.