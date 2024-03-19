AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to touch down in Australia on Tuesday night. Image by Ben McKay/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

China talks could put Aussie wine and beef on the menu

Dominic Giannini March 19, 2024

Australian producers are hopeful a visit from the Chinese foreign minister could see an end to punitive trade barriers. 

Despite China easing trade sanctions against Australia, several tariffs and impediments remain, primarily targeting wine, lobster and beef.

Beijing has flagged removing wine tariffs by the end of March.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Australia was a positive step, Australian Grape and Wine chief executive Lee McLean said.

He welcomed Beijing’s interim decision that recommended wine tariffs be scrapped.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about the forthcoming decision,” he told AAP.

“However, we are mindful that a return to the China market would not be a panacea for the challenges the industry is facing.”

Rock lobster industry boss Kyriakos Toumazos said the Chinese visit was “great news”.

“We are awaiting the re-establishment of a fantastic business relationship with China after many decades of supporting each other with international trade,” he said.

Chinese tariffs on Australian beef left many exporters out in the cold, Australian Meat Industry Council chief Patrick Hutchinson said.

Cattle Australia remained optimistic about the bilateral talks.

“We are hopeful this visit, the first from a Chinese foreign minister since 2017, will help progress removal of the temporary trade suspensions still imposed on a further eight processing facilities,” its chief executive Chris Parker said.

Mr Wang lands in Australia on Tuesday night before meeting with Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra on Wednesday. 

He will then travel to Sydney on Thursday to meet with business leaders. He will also meet former Australian prime minister Paul Keating.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the sixth between Senator Wong and her counterpart, and the first visit from a Chinese foreign minister to Australia in seven years.

The case of Yang Hengjun is expected to be raised after the Australian writer received a suspended death sentence on heavily contested national security charges.

It will be the first time the foreign ministers come face to face since the sentencing.

Human rights and China’s actions in the region, including the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, will also be on the agenda.

Europe has sought to engage with Mr Wang and the Chinese government as it looks to play a greater role in the Indo-Pacific.

“What is important is to convey a very, very clear message at the highest level to the Chinese that we do not wish to see any unilateral attempts to change the status quo,”  European Union envoy Richard Tibbels said.

Mr Wang met New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters in Wellington on Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.