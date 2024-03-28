Olympic doubts loom over key Matildas pair

Key Matildas midfielder Katrina Gorry is in doubt for the Olympics after the West Ham star announced her season had been ended by an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old dynamo was forced off in the 21st minute of West Ham’s 2-0 Women’s Super League defeat by Chelsea at the weekend, leaving the stadium with her right foot in a moon boot.

On Wednesday, the London-based Gorry posted a message on social media saying her WSL season was over.

“I’ve spent the last few days sitting with my emotions,” she wrote.

“Now it’s time to face this next challenge and trust in my body to come back stronger.”

Five rounds of the Women’s Super League remain, with the competition set to wrap up in mid-May.

Gorry and Arsenal’s Kyra Cooney-Cross have created a formidable partnership in central midfield for the Matildas, whose first match of the Olympic football tournament is against Germany in Marseille on July 25 (July 26 AEST).

Clare Hunt (centre) has been a mainstay in central defence for Australia. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

The potential absence of Gorry is not the only concern for Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson, who has already had to recalibrate his side to cope with the loss of injured goal-machine Sam Kerr.

First-choice central defender Clare Hunt missed her club side Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 win over Montpellier on Monday, with French media reporting she had a stress fracture in her foot.

Depending on the seriousness of that injury, Hunt could also face a race against time to be fit for the Games.

The Matildas are next in action when they face Mexico in Texas on April 10, before an Olympic farewell against China at Adelaide Oval on May 31.