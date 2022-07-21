HiveMQ Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Fast Bidirectional Data Sharing and Interoperability with Its Flagship MQTT-based Messaging Platform

HiveMQ’s messaging platform enables fast, efficient, and reliable bidirectional data sharing between manufacturing systems or devices and the cloud.

SAN ANTONIO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the manufacturing MQTT connectivity platforms industry and, based on its assessment results, recognizes HiveMQ with the 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. The company first went to market as DC-Square, targeting the growing need for connected factories in Germany’s industrial space. The company leverages its management team’s strategic vision and innovation excellence to create market-disruptive solutions. HiveMQ differentiated early with its flagship MQTT broker and client-based messaging platform, enabling quick, efficient, and reliable bidirectional data sharing between systems or devices and the cloud. The company leveraged its management team’s subject matter expertise, technological know-how, and innovation excellence to deliver a central nervous system between devices, machines, and humans.

HiveMQ’s MQTT-based messaging platform alleviates challenges related to industrial applications, such as predictive maintenance, manufacturing process efficiency, and remote asset management. The market-disruptive platform empowers customers with high-performance applications and almost infinite scalability, allowing up to 10,000,000 concurrent connections, with impressively high-speed throughput and minimal latency, enabling the platform to grow with the customer. HiveMQ Cloud, a complementary, fully managed, and production ready MQTT cloud service, can connect up to 100 devices to managed MQTT services. In addition, the cloud product supports the entire MQTT specification, which many competing platforms do not offer.

According to Samantha Fisher, a Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, “HiveMQ has dominated Germany’s connected car industry since it changed its name from DC-Square in 2019, with most German vehicles using its MQTT-based technology and processes. It has achieved significant traction, growing its platform users from 120 companies in 2019 to over 130 industrial customers worldwide in 2022.”

HiveMQ Swarm, a capacity and stress testing solution, improves resiliency in Internet of Things-based systems, discovers bottlenecks through end-to-end testing, and provides a clustered test environment to distribute workloads to worker nodes appropriately. HiveMQ is active in the sparkplug industry initiative process as well, which is a new MQTT-built specification that overcomes challenges associated with data interoperability in industrial automation and smart manufacturing. The company currently works with many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to help them modernize their factories and improve manufacturing efficiency. Unlike many traditional startups, HiveMQ has successfully worked large enterprises, such as BMW and Audi, since 2015. The company leverages reliability, scalability, security, observability, flexibility, and simplicity in engineering principles to deliver best-in-class solutions to the market.

“HiveMQ adopts a customer-centric approach that establishes ongoing trust with customers for long-lasting relationships extending throughout product lifecycles to drive unmatched client experience. It leverages strategic partnerships with system integrators, resellers, component manufacturers, database providers, and application infrastructure providers to offer a solid end-to-end product,” said Sebastian Trolli, a Senior Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

HiveMQ offers flexible power extensions to connect its product to external applications. With ongoing innovation, revolutionary technology, customer commitment/customer-centric strategies, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, the company builds strong brand equity, positions itself for future growth and increased market share, and elevates its leadership status in the MQTT connectivity platforms market. With its robust portfolio, strong institutional investors, and overall performance, HiveMQ earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the manufacturing MQTT connectivity platforms industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising and implementing a strong growth strategy. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in responding to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market participants and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-9953-764546

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan