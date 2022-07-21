AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Perfect World CEO: Improve Future-Readiness with Tech, Content, and Cross-disciplinary Mind

PRNewswire July 21, 2022

BEIJING, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Themed “Uncertainty Navigating,” the New Champion Dialogue, a virtue panel held during the World Economic Forum (WEF) started off on July 18 with the participation of some 1,100 leaders and experts from over 90 countries.

At the session of “Championing the Entrepreneurial Agenda”, Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao shared his insights on enhancing future readiness of SMEs together with three other corporate executives.

Dr. Xiao said that Perfect World is by nature a technology company. “So the technology itself is the center of our development, and the second is content, as contents of films, games, e-sports or Metaverse all have a storyline, and telling a story well is very much to do with creativity, not exclusively in technology,” as he added.

What measures and changes to take to survive the recession caused by the pandemic have become a hot topic for enterprises, especially SMEs. As far as the solution is concerned, Dr. Xiao suggested that digitalization and cross-disciplinary cooperation could be a way out. “In the case of Perfect World, we put cultural symbols such as Nanjing Confucius Temple, the Mogao Caves of Dunhuang, hanfu, and traditional Chinese music in our products, said Dr. Xiao. “It would enrich the contents by bringing in different scenarios and cultural symbols into the contents of our products”, he added.

As Metaverse becoming a popular buzzword, Dr. Xiao shared some of his view on Metaverse. He believes that Metaverse is still in a preliminary stage and has not yet formed a market consensus. “A complete Metaverse would involve various fundamental technology platforms and a uniformed standard, so that everyone can build their own Metaverse contents on the platforms,” he said.

In answering the question of how SMEs achieve sustainable development despite the potential recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Xiao stressed that the recession is also a test for a company to see whether it has determination and can focus in its core competences.

“Additionally to resilience and a heart for mission, SMEs must find the correct direction and focus all the resources in this direction. Furthermore, we must keep faith for the future, and stay agile to respond to changes in the market and the industry to better embrace the challenges and opportunities,” said Dr. Xiao.

SOURCE Perfect World

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.