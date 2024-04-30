Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2024 to Shine in Shanghai in June

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “Healthplex Expo 2024, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2024” (HNC), co-organized by CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will be held during 19-21 June 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. HNC expo will be co-located with Hi & Fi Asia-China, ProPak China & FoodPack China 2024, etc., forming a 200,000 sqm food industry chain event, and committed to providing a one-stop supplying and purchasing service platform of food industry from nutraceuticals, healthy natural ingredients, food ingredients, natural and plant-based products to food processing and packaging machinery.

In 2023, with a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, the series shows took up 6 exhibition halls at NECC, brought together more than 2,000 well-known domestic and international exhibitors, presenting a comprehensive picture of the booming upgrading in the health industry.

Over the years, trusted and supported by exhibitors and buyers at home and abroad, HNC has become an essential international platform for the industry’s high-quality brands and manufacturers to expand markets, seek channels, and keep abreast of new trends and policies. HNC always adheres to the concept of innovation, keeps up with the market direction, and constantly explores new product areas. Following the market hotspots, featured show zones will be set up during the exhibition, including International Brand Zone, TCM Nutrition Zone, Regional Pavilions, Anti-Aging & Beauty Zone, Emotion Management Zone, Pet Health Zone, etc.

Meanwhile, HNC actively plays a leading role in the industry, inviting industry authorities to deeply interpret industry development trends and the latest policies, and organizing brand pharmacies, supermarket chains, e-commerce and other channels to participate in the exhibition, so as to open up new procurement channels for the exhibitors. Furthermore, HNC utilizes its resource aggregation effect for precise marketing, bringing together online and offline buyers from multiple channels, to help all parties to jointly develop the domestic and international consumer markets, share the dividends of industrial development, and achieve win-win results.

EXHIBIT CATEGORY

Health Food

Functional Food | Nutraceutical | Dietary Supplement | Organic Food | Sport Nutrition | Nutrition Tonic | Maternity, Baby and Children’s Health Food

Beauty Products

Beauty Oral Liquid | Cosmeceutical | Anti-Aging Product | Breast & Body Beauty | Slimming & Skin Care Products

TCM & Nutrition

Ganoderma | Ginseng & Cordyceps | Bird’s Nest | Dendrobium Officinale | Chinese Herbal | Health Wine & Tea

Healthcare Products

Personal Care | Massage Appliance | Inspection Equipment | Physiotherapy Instrument

Health Food Packaging

Health Product Packaging | Cosmetics Packaging | Functional Food & Beverage Packaging | Creative Packaging Design & Customized Services | Transportation Packaging | Supply Chain Management Solutions

Third-Party Service

OEM | ODM | Consulting | Cooperative R&D | Application & Marketing

FEATURED SHOW ZONES

International Brand Zone | TCM Nutrition Zone | Regional Pavilions | Anti-Aging & Beauty Zone | Emotion Management Zone | Maternity, Baby & Children Zone | Pet Health Zone | Creative Packaging Zone

EVENT OUTLOOK 2024

HNC invites the heads of government agencies and the industry authorities to deeply interpret the latest policies and regulations, and organizes various forums for subdivided industries, new product launches for brand enterprises, professional technical seminars, and business matchmaking activities.

The 12th Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference (The 12th NIDC Forum)

“Innovation Hub” for Nutrition and Health Food

8th Forum on Foods for Special Medical Purpose

The 11th China Nutrition and Healthcare Industry Summit Forum

6th Forum on Nutrition and Special Foods

The Health Brand Marketing Practical Application Forum

“USP Dietary Supplement Standards and Quality System Certification” Seminar

2024 National Health Forum on Plant-Based and Low-GI Foods

2024 China Jilin Ginseng Health ( Shanghai ) Forum

) Forum 2024 FMCG Health Industry Innovation Forum

Business Matchmaking: Supermarket / Pharmacy Chains

Show Name: Healthplex Expo 2024, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2024

Date: June 19-21, 2024

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Website: WWW.HNCEXPO.COM

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/healthplex-expo-natural–nutraceutical-products-china-2024-to-shine-in-shanghai-in-june-302136457.html

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets