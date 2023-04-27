Doctored image burns Burney on voice support

Social media posts claim to show Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and independent MP Zoe Daniel campaigning against the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait voice to parliament.

The posts feature an image (archived here) of the politicians standing in front of a group of people holding signs that depict the colours of the Aboriginal flag and the word “NO”.

Whoever edited the picture failed to cover all the original posters.

One Facebook user shared the image alongside the caption: “If unsure or undecided think of your fellow Aussies and vote NO… So it’s a definite NO, NO from me..”

However, the image is obviously digitally edited. The ‘no’ signs have been added to cover posters in support of the voice to parliament.

The original photograph was shared (below) by Ms Burney on social media (see here, here and here) on February 25. It shows the minister with Ms Daniel at an event in the latter’s Goldstein electorate in support of the referendum ‘yes’ campaign. Ms Daniel also shared a photograph taken at the event on Instagram here.

Some of the original posters are still visible in the background of the shoddily altered image. A woman with brown hair to the right of the group is holding a poster with the words ‘Yes’ and ‘First Nations Voice’ which can be found here accessed via the Yes23 campaign website. Another woman sitting in front can be seen holding a poster with the logo of the Together, Yes campaign.

The Verdict The claim that Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Independent MP Zoe Daniel were pictured campaigning against the Aboriginal and Torres Strait voice to parliament is false. The photo is a fake and has been digitally altered. The original photograph was taken on February 25 at a Goldstein electorate event in support of the voice to parliament ‘yes’ campaign. False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

