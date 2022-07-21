uLab™ clear aligner platform is now available in Australia and New Zealand

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, announces the clearance of the uLab product suite from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Medsafe, the regulatory authorities for therapeutic goods in Australia and New Zealand respectively. uSmile clear aligners and the recently released uDesign 7 software with the uAssist™ concierge treatment planning assistance service1 are now available to orthodontists in Australia and New Zealand.

“Our expansion to the APAC region, starting with Australia and New Zealand, shows our commitment to provide orthodontists streamlined digital treatment planning assistance and high-quality aligners quickly and at reduced costs,” says Amir Abolfathi, co-founder and chief executive officer of uLab.

The recent uDesign 7 release provides easy and rapid AI-assisted treatment planning across all case complexities or the option to have licensed orthodontists and dentists provide case planning assistance in less than 3-business days via the uAssist service.

Key benefits of the uLab platform include:

– Two treatment planning options:

uAssist service—concierge treatment planning assistance from licensed orthodontists and dentists in less than 3-business days

uDesign software—in as few as 10 minutes and in just one sitting, efficient AI treatment planning tools guide orthodontists through arch design and staging

– Ground-breaking pay-per-aligner pricing structure—as low as $35 AUD/NZD2 per aligner with a case fee ceiling as low as $1,750

AUD/NZD

– Quick delivery in 10-business days or less3 so orthodontists can start their patients faster than ever

– The ability to mix brackets and aligners in the same case

– Optional aligner packaging, showcasing the orthodontist’s brand

– Chairside consulting and treatment plan details on the uView™ web app

– Customizable options not available on other platforms such as trimlines, attachment protocols, automatic and advanced staging, and velocity

There have been over 500,000 uLab aligner cases planned to date. To learn more about uLab Systems and to request a demo, go to ulabsystems.com/request-a-demo.

1 Treatment plans must be reviewed and approved by the treating orthodontist.

2 See 2022 uLab Partner Program terms and conditions for more details.

3 Shipping estimate is to city centers. Outlying areas may experience longer shipping times. Shipping times are not guaranteed. Delivery time is from order acceptance.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab’s mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 85% of source materials. uSmile clear aligners and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

