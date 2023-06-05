VECTION TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES CHATGPT-POWERED 3DFRAME ON APPLE’S macOS

PERTH, Australia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY) announces today the availability of its early release of ChatGPT-powered mixed reality solution, 3DFrame, on Apple’s macOS. 3DFrame is the solution developed by Vection Technologies that enables businesses to enhance their immersive product presentations and training experiences in 3D and virtual reality (VR). This expansion enhances the solution’s reach, effectiveness, and cross-platform functionality.

With the ChatGPT -powered 3DFrame now available on macOS, organizations can leverage the power of AI and immersive 3D presentations seamlessly across Apple devices, ensuring a wider audience can benefit from the solution. Additionally, the cross-platform compatibility allows for a consistent and streamlined experience, whether businesses choose to utilize Windows or macOS, providing flexibility and accessibility to meet diverse user needs.

The impact of this integration on training, onboarding, and presentations is remarkable. By harnessing the capabilities of the AI chatbot and linking its responses to 3D models and animations, companies can deliver real-time guidance and instruction to new employees, significantly reducing training costs and time. The consistency in messaging and personalized learning experiences enhances knowledge retention and proficiency, resulting in more effective training outcomes.

Furthermore, businesses can captivate their audience through immersive 3D and VR product presentations that leverage the interactive capabilities of ChatGPT and the advanced features of 3DFrame. This combination allows for personalized product demonstrations, creating engaging and memorable experiences that leave a lasting impact on potential customers.

The cross-platform compatibility of the ChatGPT -powered 3DFrame with both Apple’s macOS and Windows is pivotal in ensuring the solution’s availability across a wide range of devices. As technology companies push the boundaries of VR and introduce new Mixed Reality headsets, Vection Technologies remains at the forefront by providing compatibility with emerging trends. This cross-device compatibility positions businesses at the forefront of innovation and equips them with the tools to deliver awe-inspiring experiences to their customers.

“We are thrilled to bring the capabilities of the ChatGPT -powered 3DFrame solution to Apple’s macOS and provide cross-platform compatibility. This expansion opens up new possibilities for businesses, allowing them to leverage AI-powered immersive presentations and training experiences across multiple devices,” commented Gianmarco Biagi, managing director of Vection Technologies. “We are committed to pushing the boundaries of AI-powered VR and 3D software and look forward to continuing to innovate and create groundbreaking solutions.“

For more information on how the integration of ChatGPT and 3DFrame can revolutionize your business’ virtual product presentations and training, please see the latest video:

ABOUT VECTION TECHNOLOGIES:

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1, and trades on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the symbol VCTNY.

For more information, please visit: www.vection-technologies.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Vection Technologies’ current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry in which Vection Technologies operates, and beliefs and assumptions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘project’, ‘forecast’, ‘estimate’, ‘likely’, ‘intend’, ‘should’, ‘will’, ‘could’, ‘may’, ‘target’, ‘plan’ and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on future earnings, distributions or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Vection Technologies, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of Vection Technologies only as of the date of this release. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Vection Technologies has no obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this release except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

