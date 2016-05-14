IFF to Highlight Comprehensive Clean-label Portfolio at Vitafoods Europe 2024

IFF Pharma Solutions and IFF Health to address in-demand topics including plant-based, oral dosage formulation trends, menopause and healthy aging with advanced nutritional innovation and cutting-edge solutions

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IFF, a global leader in food and beverage, home and personal care and health, will introduce its full suite of plant-based and cellulosic-derived solutions for dietary supplements and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs at Vitafoods Europe 2024. This is the first time IFF Pharma Solutions will showcase its full clean-label portfolio for oral dosage forms at Vitafoods Europe, May 14-16, Geneva, Switzerland, booth E90.

Designed with precision and expertise, these solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of manufacturers, focusing on plant-based formulations, clean-label ingredients, purity, and consistent quality.

“Our plant-based ingredients are meeting the rising demand for clean-label products,” said Dr. Michael Baumann, marketing manager, Pharma Solutions, IFF. “From creating aesthetically pleasing tablets to developing high-quality and efficacious immediate release and enteric coatings, our solutions are backed by sound science to address health-conscious consumer demands.”

Visitors can learn more about IFF’s key pharmaceutical offerings, including:

Tablets and Capsules: High-performance cellulose-based ingredients, binders and disintegrants including Avicel ® , Endurance ® , METHOCEL™ and Ac-Di-Sol ® enable consumer-friendly formats for nutritional supplements and OTC products. Specific low nitrite grades are also available.

High-performance cellulose-based ingredients, binders and disintegrants including Avicel , Endurance , METHOCEL™ and Ac-Di-Sol enable consumer-friendly formats for nutritional supplements and OTC products. Specific low nitrite grades are also available. Release Solutions: The versatile METHOCEL™ family of water-soluble cellulose ethers enhances efficacy for both immediate and controlled release formulations, and is ideal for plant-based hard-shell capsules, coating, granulation, and tablets.

The versatile METHOCEL™ family of water-soluble cellulose ethers enhances efficacy for both immediate and controlled release formulations, and is ideal for plant-based hard-shell capsules, coating, granulation, and tablets. Clean-Label Coatings: A groundbreaking study that demonstrates successful implementation of GRINDSTED ® pectin into traditional tablet coating processes. Aquateric ® N100, a delayed-release, alginate-based coating system ensures optimal nutrient delivery.

A groundbreaking study that demonstrates successful implementation of GRINDSTED pectin into traditional tablet coating processes. Aquateric N100, a delayed-release, alginate-based coating system ensures optimal nutrient delivery. Vegan Softgel Technology: Superior vegan soft capsule technologies, including SeaGel ® and VERDIGEL™ SC, outperform competing technologies and animal-based counterparts, maintaining structural integrity throughout the product life cycle, enabling higher production rates and better capsule yield.

Superior vegan soft capsule technologies, including SeaGel and VERDIGEL™ SC, outperform competing technologies and animal-based counterparts, maintaining structural integrity throughout the product life cycle, enabling higher production rates and better capsule yield. Plant-Based Gummies: Hydrocolloid and gummy expertise using Gelcarin® and GRINDSTED® Pectin PRM enables the development of heat-stable, highly efficient gelatin-free gummies with superior sensory experience, stability, processing, and delivery.

At the booth, IFF Health, a business unit from IFF’s Health & Biosciences, will also spotlight its range of efficacious, science-backed offerings for women’s health and skin health. Visitors can attend the keynote discussion, “Menopause: The untapped market opportunity” hosted by Ben Milhau, EMEA marketing lead, IFF and Heather Jackson, GenM cofounder on Wednesday, May 15, 11.40 a.m. to 12.10 p.m.

IFF Health will launch its Healthy Aging campaign “Free to age, your way” with its initial portfolio of premium quality probiotics and ingredients for all life stages. The campaign’s “Build, Maintain, Enjoy” key consumer segments encourages brand owners to partner with IFF to expand their consumer base across areas like like digestion, metabolism, joint and bladder health.

Visit here to learn more about IFF Health and register here to schedule a meeting with IFF’s Pharma Solutions experts.

