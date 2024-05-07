Wanglaoji Shines at the Sino-French Food Carnival by Launching the International Brand Identity WALOVI, Creating a New Symbol of Chinese-French Cultural Exchange

GUANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 4th, the “Sino-French Food Carnival to Enjoy the Taste of Spring Food at Night” was held on the Seine River in Paris to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. As the No. 1 natural plant drink brand in the world, and with the international English brand identity WALOVI, Wanglaoji made a splendid appearance at this grand event, presenting an “Eastern business card” to the world.

Founded in 1828, Wanglaoji is a herbal tea originating from Southern China. Over the years, it has flourished as a champion of the herbal tea industry, crafting a diverse range of healthy plant beverages catering to the varied tastes of consumers worldwide. With a sales network spanning over 150 countries and regions, Wanglaoji embarked on a 9,500-kilometer journey from Guangzhou to Paris, sharing the story of Chinese herbal tea and nurturing the blend of Chinese and French cultures.

The event witnessed widespread acclaim for Wanglaoji’s refreshing taste and rich cultural heritage. French guests delved into the unique essence of herbal tea culture, experiencing the allure of this Chinese tradition.

Significantly, Wanglaoji unveiled its international English brand identity WALOVI, marking an accelerated localization process in the European market. This move expands Wanglaoji’s consumption scenarios beyond Chinese cuisine, venturing into the realm of French-style Western dining. Following successful launches in Milan, Bangkok, and Los Angeles, WALOVI has captured the hearts of numerous overseas consumers with its image of health, naturalness, and vitality.

Furthermore, Wanglaoji’s ambitious project of establishing 56 herbal tea museums is progressing steadily. Two such museums have already opened their doors in New York, while agreements for museums in Milan and Bangkok have been finalized, further promoting the exchange and mutual appreciation of herbal tea culture with cultures around the world.

Weng Shaoquan, Chairman of Guangzhou Wanglaoji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., highlighted the brand’s successful entry into overseas platforms like Amazon, Costco, Yamibuy, and Wee, igniting a trend of “natural and healthy beverages” abroad. Looking ahead, Wanglaoji aims to deepen the integration of online and offline channels, weaving its products into the diverse tapestry of global dining experiences and enhancing the multifaceted, global presence of the Wanglaoji brand as a symbol of drink pairing.

SOURCE Guangzhou Wanglaoji Health Industry Co.,Ltd.