AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GWM Connects Global Owners, Shapes Global Owner Ecology

PRNewswire May 6, 2024

BEIJING, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 25th, GWM appeared at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition to showcase its brand products and convey its brand image. For global owner groups, GWM launched a variety of owner services and activities at this auto show, focusing on global user groups and shaping the owner ecosystem.

At the GWM International Press Conference of this auto show, Head of GWM Global, VP of GWM Group, Parker Shi announced that GWM will focus on the needs of global users and launch a number of services. GWM Care service focuses on every part of the global owners’ car use, connecting them with global car owners with love and enjoy the infinite surprises brought by GWM together. The brand will work together with its partners to promote globalization and provide global car owners with a wealth of services such as tuning, cultural ecology, and global activities.

The brand will also release the GWM Life Program, which encourages global owners to show their own lifestyles and attitudes, and invites lucky car owners to China to participate in the Alxa Hero Festival in the Tengger Desert, to experience the biggest off-road cultural extravaganza in China together.

Owners are the solid partners of GWM’s global development, and also the source of confidence for GWM to promote the ecological overseas and accelerate the globalization of industrial deployment. In 2023, GWM has achieved the milestone achievement of selling more than 314,000 units in overseas markets. This achievement fully demonstrates GWM’s positive influence and development results in overseas markets.

The diversified product mix enables GWM to fully adapt to the specific needs of vehicle owners around the world. Under the guidance of the ONE GWM strategy, GWM introduces products to the global market that are suitable for regional environments and vehicle needs, and carries out in-depth localization and tuning of the products.

GWM focuses on global owner experience, combining the resources of various product line enthusiast groups to build a global owner experience brand, inspiring brands and Chinese automotive culture to go overseas, and deepening the interaction of global enthusiasts.

GWM is deeply rooted in the world and actively fulfills its social responsibility. In ASEAN and Latin America, GWM has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to build factories in cooperation with local governments and provided a large number of local jobs. In South Africa and Australia, GWM has been deeply rooted in the local community, not only providing automotive products and services to local people, but also actively supporting local public welfare and cultural development.

In the future, GWM will continue to focus on the needs of global owners, shape the owner ecology, and jointly build a new achievement of GWM’s globalization development.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gwm-connects-global-owners-shapes-global-owner-ecology-302136609.html

SOURCE Great Wall Motor

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.