Clarivate Introduces Epidemiology Intelligence™ for Precision Patient Population Analysis

PRNewswire May 7, 2024

Empowering biopharma with unified epidemiology, incidence and prevalence data alongside claims-based population insights, for precise market sizing and patient population analysis

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of Epidemiology Intelligence™. The new solution combines rich insights from epidemiology, incidence and prevalence database solutions. It includes U.S. claims-based population insights to empower biopharma companies to accurately gauge market size and target patient demographics with ease.

In today’s rapidly evolving market landscape, precise forecasting is essential for biopharmaceutical companies. Yet, traditional research methods often come with limitations that can lead to inaccurate estimations and costly consequences. Epidemiology Intelligence empowers users with unique insights to address critical questions about the drug-treatable population. The solution facilitates precise assessments, identification of niche populations and accurate predictions based on population insights.

Ravindra Sharma, VP Product Management, Clarivate, said: “The launch of Epidemiology Intelligence marks a significant milestone for Clarivate in our ongoing commitment to deliver comprehensive and actionable solutions to life sciences and healthcare companies. Clients can now access comprehensive coverage of disease epidemiology paired with expert analysis, seamlessly integrated into a unified platform. The new solution enables them to deliver safe, effective and commercially successful treatments to patients faster.”

Epidemiology Intelligence accelerates data-driven decision-making across the drug development lifecycle. Clients can benchmark market forecasts, validate investments, pinpoint growth opportunities and utilize the solution to strategically position their products for success.

To learn more about Epidemiology Intelligence, visit here.

About Epidemiology Intelligence

Epidemiology Intelligence is a new, unified Clarivate patient population offering that brings together our legacy Epidemiology and Incidence and Prevalence Database solutions, as well as claims-based population insights, on a single platform. This transformative solution offers user-friendly visualizations, easy data exports and a unique breadth and depth of patient population insights. Conduct thorough market assessment with comprehensive coverage across 1200+ diseases and procedures. Dive deep into expert disease-specific epidemiology analysis and 10 and 20-year forecasts across 220 indications and over 5000 patient populations. Leverage expanded patient segmentation and location granularity with insights sourced from Clarivate U.S. Real-World Data.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Catherine Daniel
Director External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare
newsroom@clarivate.com

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

