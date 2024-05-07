AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • joint venture

StarCharge Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric to Create a Joint Venture to Drive Sustainable Energy Innovation in Europe

PRNewswire May 7, 2024

PARIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd, also known for its brand name “StarCharge”, a global leader in electronic vehicle (EV) charging solutions and microgrid technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric (SU.PA), the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. The parties intend to form a joint venture aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs and revolutionizing smart energy infrastructure across Europe.

The planned joint venture will focus on developing and marketing prosumer products, solutions and services, tailored for residential, commercial and industrial sectors. This includes a range of AC/DC EV chargers, inverters, and energy storage systems designed to meet the diverse needs of the European market.

The collaboration is directly aligned with Europe’s drive for sustainability, offering support and opportunities that are essential for success. As environmental concerns rise, there is an urgent need for consumer engagement with smart energy solutions to facilitate a shift away from fossil fuels. Benefiting from this trend, the joint venture is poised for significant growth in Europe, leveraging its innovative energy solutions and an extensive distribution network.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a premium provider of comprehensive EV energy supply and storage solutions, with a global foot print spanning over 60 countries across six continents. With a commitment to a greener future, StarCharge has delivered 2 million EV chargers worldwide, leading the industry in sales volume over the past decade.
http://www.starcharge.com/

About Schneider Electric 

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.
Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.
We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/starcharge-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-schneider-electric-to-create-a-joint-venture-to-drive-sustainable-energy-innovation-in-europe-302137672.html

SOURCE StarCharge

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.