AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Valérie Urbain officially becomes CEO of the Euroclear group

PRNewswire May 7, 2024

BRUSSELS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Euroclear’s shareholders overwhelmingly passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 3 May 2024.

Euroclear Logo

As announced in January 2024, Valérie Urbain officially became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Euroclear group following the AGM, replacing outgoing CEO Lieve Mostrey.

“I am delighted to welcome Valérie Urbain as our new CEO and the Board and I are confident that she will successfully lead Euroclear,” said Francesco Vanni d’Archirafi, Chairman of the Euroclear group. “Valérie has the right experience and the value creation mindset needed to take Euroclear forward. I would like to recognise Lieve Mostrey for all her achievements during her time as CEO.”

“It’s a real privilege to take over as CEO of Euroclear,” said Valérie Urbain. “I would like to thank the Board and our shareholders for their trust. I look forward to working with the Board and our great teams to shape the Euroclear of tomorrow, better serving our customers and accelerating our growth journey.”

At the AGM, Euroclear’s shareholders also approved the new Euroclear Board with the appointment of three new Board members. As a result, the Board will be composed of 14 members and include:

  • Six independent non-executive directors (including the Chair of the Board) 
  • Five non-executive directors representing the largest shareholders (Sicovam Holding SA, Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement SA/NV, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, Kuri Atyak Investment Ltd and the Consortium of Belgian investors)
  • Three executive directors

This new Board composition will further align the governance of Euroclear in-line with our long-term corporate objectives. 

Full details on the Board composition can be found on the Euroclear website: About Boards and Management – Euroclear

Euroclear’s 2023 annual reports are now available on the Euroclear website: Annual reports – Euroclear

About Euroclear
Euroclear group is the financial industry’s trusted provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency, and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation, and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise. The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & International.

Contacts:
Thomas Churchill
thomas.churchill@euroclear.com
+32 471 63 65 35

Pascal Brabant
pascal.brabant@euroclear.com
+32 475 78 36 62

 

SOURCE Euroclear

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.