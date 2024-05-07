AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Imaging Endpoints Unveils New Initiative with Revolution Endpoints™, an Investment Subsidiary to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

PRNewswire May 7, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Imaging Endpoints (IE), a global leader in Imaging CRO technologies and services, has announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Revolution Endpoints, focused on leveraging the Company’s strong leadership and financial position to acquire synergistic technologies and services. This initiative aims to further advance the company’s internal research programs targeted toward development of cutting-edge service offerings.

Exciting revolution from Imaging Endpoints

Revolution Endpoints is already meticulously evaluating emerging technologies for adoption while exploring licensing, partnership, or acquisition of the most promising and synergetic opportunities. By identifying and integrating emerging technologies that complement internal development efforts and existing services, Imaging Endpoints intends to ensure it continues to lead the industry in service offerings.

Doug Dean Burkett, CEO and President of Imaging Endpoints commented: “For fifteen years we have been relentlessly executing on a consistent, unwavering strategy to organically grow our leadership in oncology-focused imaging CRO services. We are now generally recognized as leading the industry in science and quality, and our efforts have yielded remarkable growth.  We are fortunate to be in a position to invest in emerging technologies that are synergistic with our own development projects and our vision to Connect Imaging to the Cure. Through this new subsidiary, we are excited to explore new frontiers, support transformative ideas, and continue our mission of advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.”

IE believes in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive progress in the fight against cancer. Revolution Endpoints is engaging with emerging technology leaders within AI assisted image evaluation, quantitative biomarkers, big datasets, predictive analytics and NLP, 3D imaging, AR, VR, AI enhanced enterprise automation, and blockchain technology that have potential to further streamline and improve both image workflows and efficacy analysis. Service providers with synergistic technologies and service offerings may also be of interest.

For more information about Revolution Endpoints or to discuss your emerging technology with our experts, please visit Revolution Endpoints or contact us at more@revolutionendpoints.com

About Imaging Endpoints

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is passionately focused on its vision to Connect Imaging to the Cure. With a flawless global inspection record and a 95% marketing authorization success rate, IE has a proven track record of supporting successful regulatory submissions across the globe. IE’s commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence has positioned it as the global leader in oncology imaging.

Imaging Endpoints is the largest oncology-focused Imaging CRO, with 8 offices strategically located across 6 countries including Scottsdale, AZ, Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India; and Shanghai, China.

IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and also an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

Media Contact

Contact No: 480.314.3070

Imaging Endpoints Logo

SOURCE Imaging Endpoints

