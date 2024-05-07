Winners Announced in 2024 People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies in 11th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

Eight winners of a public vote for favorite companies to be honored with crystal People’s Choice Stevie Award trophies.

FAIRFAX, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, announced winners of eight People’s Choice Stevie® Award trophies in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a long-time feature of other Stevie Awards programs, was introduced to the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2023. All nominees in the competition’s Company/Organization categories were automatically included in voting for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting was conducted from 10 April through 30 April, with the highest number of votes determining the winners in several industry categories. More than 38,000 votes were cast by members of the general public worldwide.

Each People’s Choice winner received at least 100 votes, the minimum number required to be eligible to win. The winners of the 2024 People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies are:

Business Product & Service Industries: RELX | Reed Elsevier , Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Quezon City, Metro Consumer Product & Service Industries: Watsons International

Financial Industries: VILLARICA , Quezon City, Manila, Philippines

, Quezon City, Health Care Industries: Vejthani Hospital , Bangkok, Thailand

, Non-Profit Organizations or NGOs: Megaworld Foundation, Inc ., Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines

., Taguig, Metro Social Impact Companies: Social Security System , Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines

, Quezon City, Metro Technology Industries: Globe Telecom Inc. , Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines

, Taguig, Metro Tech Startup: Acquiro Solutions and Tech, Inc., Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines

These honorees will receive crystal People’s Choice Stevie Award trophies.

The 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 25 markets including Australia, Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Estonia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements were considered by the judges this year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in various categories were announced on 10 April . Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 150 executives worldwide acting as judges. Five Grand (“best of show”) Stevie Award winners were announced on 22 April .

All winners in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards will be celebrated during an awards banquet on 24 May at Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in Manila, Philippines. Tickets for the awards banquet are on sale now.

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

adobo magazine is the official Creative Media Partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/winners-announced-in-2024-peoples-choice-stevie-awards-for-favorite-companies-in-11th-annual-asia-pacific-stevie-awards-302136869.html

SOURCE The Stevie Awards