AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

“The Group demonstrated strong operational progress in the first quarter. We achieved revenue stability and maintained firm pricing discipline amidst challenging market conditions while driving further cost improvement across the business. Adecco delivered significant market share gains with a healthy gross margin. Akkodis faced ongoing tech staffing headwinds while achieving solid growth in its higher-value consulting business, which lifted overall profitability. In LHH, Career Transition and Ezra once again outperformed, and the business delivered an improved margin. We remain laser-focused on the elements within our control – competitive outperformance and market share expansion, together with cost discipline. The G&A savings programme is on track, and at the same time, the Group is preserving resources, where appropriate, to ensure it can swiftly capitalise on the future market rebound.”

